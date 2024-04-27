Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deathbound, Tate Multimedia, Trialforge Studio

Deathbound Confirms Console Release Alongside PC

Those looking forward to playing Deathbound now have a few more options, as it will arrive on Xbox and PlayStation alongside PC.

Article Summary Deathbound to launch on PS5, XSX|S, and PC, with a 2024 release window.

Indie developer Trialforge Studio teams up with Tate Multimedia for release.

Unique Binding System allows players to craft diverse skills and party dynamics.

Dive into the narrative of Ziêminal by uncovering the memories of the fallen.

Indie game developer Trialforge Studio and publisher Tate Multimediaconfirmed Deathbound will also be coming out on consoles alongside the PC release. The devs confirmed that along with the release on Steam, they will simultaneously release it for both the PS5 and XSX|S. However, they still didn't put an official release date on it beyond the idea we'll see it come out sometime in 2024. For now, enjoy the latest trailer, as we assume that it will drop later this Summer.

Deathbound

Deathbound is set in a crumbling civilization where the clash between fanatical faith and unnatural science decimated the world of Ziêminal and the great city of Akratya. Throughout their crusade, players will encounter ruthless monsters who will test the will and valor of all who knock at their door. Within Ziêminal, there is no good nor evil, only justifications. Akratya is a vile and dangerous city. It will take more than the traditional sword and shield to conquer, let alone survive. Deathbound features a unique Binding System allowing players to absorb the essence of the fallen warriors found throughout the world. Essence offers the opportunity to craft catered playstyles through a diverse range of skills and abilities, as well as form a party.

Through dynamic transformation, players can switch between the heroes in a party at any time and adapt to the many perilous situations they will find themselves in. Binding also allows players to deliver devastating Morphstrikes using the combined powers of all the absorbed fallen. The line between life and death is razor-thin. A carefully executed Morphstrike can change the tide of battle. The memories and identities of the fallen will be uncovered through Binding as well. In addition to the environment and items, essence will reveal the narrative behind the world of Ziêminal and its inhabitants. Though players must tread carefully when Binding, as not all heroes converge harmoniously. The conflicts caused by divergent essences absorbed will greatly impact the gameplay and narrative alike.

