The Star And Director Of IF Explains What An Imaginary Friend Is

IF writer and director John Krasinski and star Cailey Fleming are here to explain what an imaginary friend is to the uninitiated.

Article Summary John Krasinski and Cailey Fleming reveal the essence of 'IF'.

'IF' reunites Krasinski with 'The Office' alum Steve Carell.

Exclusive video features Krasinski and Carell's playful camaraderie.

Early box office predictions for 'IF' are optimistic for its May release.

Did you have an imaginary friend when you were a kid? Do you remember who they were or what they looked like before you moved on from that part of your life? That friend being real is the entire premise of the upcoming IF from Paramount Pictures. It features a massive voice cast for all of the imaginary friends, but if you were a little lost about what this is, writer and director John Krasinski and star Cailey Fleming are on hand to catch you up. Also, for all of you fans of The Office, this fan is also reuniting Krasinski with one of his costars from the film, Steve Carell. That kind of reunion is always cute to see, so we got a nice little video showing the two of them seeing each other for the first time. We also get to see Carell running some of his lines with Kransinki laughing as they go along. Early box office reports for IF are looking pretty positive, but May is packed with a ton of big releases, so we'll have to see how this one does.

If: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

If, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell. It is executive produced by John J. Kelly and George Dewey and produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Reynolds, and Krasinski. It will be released on May 17, 2024.

