Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: A TV Spot & 3 International Posters

20th Century Studios has released another new TV spot for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and three international posters.

Fans advised to dodge spoilers as promotional material ramps up pre-release.

The massive marketing push for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continues, and you have to wonder if 20th Century and Disney either have a ton of faith in it or none at all. It feels like if they knew this wouldn't go anywhere, they could have stopped pushing this film so hard a while ago, but the long march carries on. As always, we remind you that the final weeks leading up to a film release are when marketing loves to spoil massive plot points, usually in TV spots or clips. So, if you already know you want to see this film, it might be a good idea to stop watching all the TV spots and clips. You might be able to get away with watching the featurettes if you're a giant nerd and you like seeing how these movies come to be. We got another new TV sport today, and IMP Awards has three international posters for your viewing pleasure. The posters aren't great, as usual, but the footage for this movie continues to look really promising.

A new entry in the studio's global epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

