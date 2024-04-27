Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic world, mattel

Jurassic World: Dominion Therizinosaurus Comes to Life from Mattel

Mattel is not done with their Hammond Collection just yet as more Jurassic World dinosaurs have arrived and are hungry

Jurassic World: Dominion was a fun film in the Jurassic Park saga that was able to combine new and old eras of fans. The film was filled with plenty of new dinosaurs that came to life on the big screen, one of which was the terrifying Therizinosaurus. This blind dinosaur is a herbivore but very territorial, with massive claws to slice up anything that gets in its way. Mattel has just revealed that even more dinosaurs are joining their Jurassic World Hammond Collection, including the Therizinosaurus. Coming in at 17" long and featuring 29 points of articulation, this deadly dinosaur has been faithfully brought to life right off the screen to add to your own park.

This dino will pair nicely with the Hammond Collection T-Rex and Giganotosaurus, allowing fans to recreate the legendary ending of Jurassic World: Dominion. It is incredible to see some more dinosaurs that are highly detailed and articulated arrive from Mattel, and hopefully, this means more are on their way. Seeing releases like the Lost World Stegosaurus, JPIII Spinosaur, and the Jurassic World Indominus Rex are all wish list releases. In the meantime, collectors can expect the Jurassic World Hammond Collection Therizinosaurus to be released in June 2024 for $39.99.

"The Therizinosaurus, the menacing dinosaur from Jurassic World Dominion, expands the Hammond Collection. At more than 17 inches long, the figure has movie-authentic design. The 25 points of articulation include individual joints on each of its signature claws, and it also features premium glass eyes and wired tail to pose. The Therizinosaurus would look great in a display with other Hammond Collection figures."

Deluxe figure! The long-clawed Therizinosaurus featured in Jurassic World Dominion now stars in the Hammond Collection, which sets a new standard for collectible figures with articulation and lifelike details

Slashing antagonist. The Therizinosaurus uses its signature claws to slash its way through Jurassic World Dominion, including a memorable final battle with the Tyrannosaurus Rex against the Giganotosaurus

Movie-accurate design. This more than 17-inch long figure has authentic design including its distinctive nightmare-inducing claws and realistic glass eyes!

