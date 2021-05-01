Cor Blimey! It's a Preview of the Final Issue of Marvel's The Union

No, not The Onion. We said The Union. No, not a union of comic book creators. Ha ha! That would be ridiculous. No, this is the titular fictional British superhero team in Marvel's The Union mini-series, concluding next week with The Union #5. But hey, don't feel bad if you're a big fan of this book and sad to see it end after just five issues. This is, by far, the farthest a union is every going to get at Marvel, so celebrate it for what it is! Check out the preview below.
THE UNION #5 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210640
MAR210641 – THE UNION #5 (OF 5) GARBETT VAR – $3.99
(W) Paul Grist (A / CA) Andrea Di Vito
THE DRAMATIC FINALE!
• Doc Croc has defeated Union Jack and the team!
• But can this truly be the end of the line for our new heroes?
• Or can they receive one last push to pull it together?
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $3.99
