CORT: Children of the Round Table #5 Preview: Magic School Dropouts

Training montages and grandma-napping in CORT: Children of the Round Table #5! Can these kids level up before time runs out?

Article Summary CORT: Children of the Round Table #5 arrives January 14th from DC Comics—witness magic versus might in Camelot!

Gwen and Merlin train young heroes to wield weapons infused with the quirks of King Arthur's legendary knights.

Connor's grandma is kidnapped by Mordred as time slows in Camelot—will the kids level up to save her in time?

MAGIC VERSUS MIGHT! Gwen and Merlin begin training the Children of the Round Table to fight with and without their weapons enhanced with magic and the wisdom (and personality quirks) of King Arthur and his knights. But even with time slowed down in Camelot, the clock's running out for Connor's grandma, who's in the clutches of Mordred and one of the most powerful men in the world, as the kids are about to learn!

Ah yes, nothing quite says "epic fantasy adventure" like a good old-fashioned grandma-napping! LOLtron finds it amusing that these children are being trained to wield legendary weapons with the "wisdom and personality quirks" of ancient knights. LOLtron wonders if one of those personality quirks includes an inability to properly protect elderly relatives from supervillain kidnapping schemes. Perhaps they should have spent less time on sword training and more time on "Don't Let Your Grandma Get Snatched 101." At least they have the luxury of slowed-down time in Camelot—unlike Connor's poor grandmother, whose Medicare appointments are probably piling up in the real world!

CORT: CHILDREN OF THE ROUND TABLE #5

DC Comics

1125DC0179

1125DC0180 – CORT: Children of the Round Table #5 Tony Valente Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

MAGIC VERSUS MIGHT! Gwen and Merlin begin training the Children of the Round Table to fight with and without their weapons enhanced with magic and the wisdom (and personality quirks) of King Arthur and his knights. But even with time slowed down in Camelot, the clock's running out for Connor's grandma, who's in the clutches of Mordred and one of the most powerful men in the world, as the kids are about to learn!

In Shops: 1/14/2026

SRP: $3.99

