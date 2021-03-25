CoverWatch: Retailer Exclusive Covers Options from Marvel & DC Comics

CoverWatch: It's a while since we did a runaround of the retailer exclusive comic book covers that Marvel and DC Comics are making available to retailers. DC Comics is offering covers for:

Static: Season One #1 (Order by 03/29/21)

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II #1 (Order by 04/22/21.)

The Nice House On The Lake #1 (Order by 04/22/21)

Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1 (Order by 05/05/21)

Marvel Comics has its own covers list:

Heroes Reborn #1 (Order by 3/26)

Women Of Marvel #1 (Order by 2/26)

Darkhawk: Heart Of The Hawk #1 (Order by 3/5)

Spider-Man: The Spider's Shadow #1 (Order by 3/5)

The Mighty Valkyries #1 (Order by 3/12)

Way Of X #1 (Order by 3/12)

Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 (Order by 3/12)

Venom #35 (Order by 3/26)

X-Corp #1 (Order by 4/2)

Fantastic Four: Life Story #1 (Order by 4/9)

Shang-Chi #1 (Order by 4/9)

Reptil #1 (Order by 4/16)

And here's an example of a retailer exclusive of Spider-Man: The Spider's Shadow #1 by Miguel Mercado from Unknown Comics.

To get an exclusive retailer cover from Marvel or DC, shops, shows or creators have to order a minimum of 3000 copies, with subsequent variants of the variant at 1500 and 1000. They pay the full wholesale price, plus the artist's cost – unless they are representing the artist themselves. These can be sold for premium prices or used for promotional purposes as they often have the name of the store somewhere. They have also been very handy for publishers looking to bump the numbers on a title, adding tens of thousands of orders to a comic book just by making this option available. An increase in availability from Marvel dulled the "specialness" of these covers, and DC Comics has been increasing the number of issues they make available for this as well.

For more info on required order quantities and pricing, retailers should contact Dustin Kitchens, DC's Specialist — Sales for DC, and retailers are asked to contact Dan Petraglia and Michael Breen at Marvel.