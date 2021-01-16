DC and Marvel Offer Retailer Exclusive Covers For February To April

DC Comics has issues details of the comic books that will be made available for retailer exclusive covers for April 2020. To get an exclusive retailer cover from Marvel or DC, shops, shows or creators have to order a minimum of 3000 copies, with subsequent variants of the variant at 1500 and 1000. They pay the full wholesale price, plus the artist's cost – unless they are representing the artist themselves. These can be sold for premium prices or used for promotional purposes as they often have the name of the store somewhere.

For April, DC Comics will be offering.

Green Lantern #1

Batman: The Dark Knight #1

Robin #1.

For more info on required order quantities and pricing, retailers should contact Dustin Kitchens, DC's Specialist — Sales. All orders for Green Lantern #1 custom retail variants must be finalised by Friday, February 26th. All orders for Batman: The Dark Knight #1 custom retail variants must be finalised by Friday, March 5th. All orders for Robin #1 custom retail variants must be finalised by Friday, March 19th. No new orders will be accepted after that date.

While Marvel Comics is making the following comic books available for retailer exclusive covers in March. For December 2020, they had a paltry eight, for January, a burgeoning twelve, but now in February a measly seven, then in March, a mighty thirteen. Retailers are asked to contact Dan Petraglia and Michael Breen.

Here are the Marvel March 2021 candidates;

KING IN BLACK #5 is now available for retailer exclusive variants! (Order by 2/12)

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #1 (Order by 1/22)

DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1 (Order by 1/22)

DEMON DAYS: X-MEN #1 (Order by 1/22)

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 (Order by 1/22)

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #1 (Order by 1/29)

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #1 (Order by 2/5)

THOR #13 (Order by 2/5)

ALIEN #1 (Order by 2/12)

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (Order by 2/12)

VENOM #34 (Order by 2/12)

BETA RAY BILL #1 (Order by 2/19)

SILK #1 (Order by 2/19)

And for February…

X-MEN: LEGENDS #1 is now available for retailer exclusive variants! (Order by 1/8)

AVENGERS: MECH STRIKE #1 (Order by 12/23)

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 (Order by 12/23)

VENOM #33 (Order by 12/23)

DAREDEVIL #27 (Order by 12/31)

KING IN BLACK #4 (Order by 1/8)

THOR #12 (Order by 1/8)

Are your stores diving in? Anyone for webheads?