Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #1 Preview: MaxTac's Worst Day Yet

In Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #1, Night City's elite MaxTac unit faces their deadliest challenge yet when a corpo netrunner goes full cyberpsycho in a locked-down building.

MaxTac, one of the deadliest and most controversial forces in Night City, is deployed against a corpo netrunner turned cyberpsycho. The squad's mission: eliminate the target and save lives, but the scene is unlike anything they've encountered! With the building on lockdown, the psycho has the facilities and its occupants wired for destruction! • Explore MaxTac, the division of the NCPD that specializes in dealing with cyberpsychos (featured in the anime Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners)! • A spotlight on cyberpsychosis! • Four issue series.

Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #1

by Dan Watters & Kieran McKeown & Giada Marchisio, cover by Frank Cvetkovic

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801353500111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

76156801353500121 – Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #1 (CVR B) (Miguel Valderrama) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

76156801353500131 – Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #1 (CVR C) (Alex Eckman-Lawn) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

76156801353500141 – Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #1 (CVR D) (Niko Henrichon) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

