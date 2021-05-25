Dancing With The Dragon and Action Tank in Scout August 2021 Solicits

Scout Comics launches Dancing With The Dragon #1 by Rob MacKinnon and Luca Casalanguida, Action Tank #1 by Mike Barry and a new all-ages comics anthology Scoot Frontiers, in their August 2021 solicitations…

DANCING WITH DRAGON #1 (OF 4) CVR A CASALANGUIDA (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211749

JUN211750 – DANCING WITH DRAGON #1 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY INCV SANTOS UNLO – 3.99

(W) Rob MacKinnon (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

Connor O'Sullivan is a hapless limo driver on the run from the Triads. It probably wasn't the best idea to take over his dead customer's shady business. However, for a poor Irish immigrant trying to provide a better life for his girlfriend, it seemed too good to pass up. After some initial success, Connor thinks this is his ticket to living the American Dream, but he's just been dancing with the dragon!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ACTION TANK #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JUN211762

(W) Mike Barry (A) Mike Barry

Scoot Imprint: A young boy wakes up to find himself on the other side of the solar system! If he wants to get home in time for his Mom's spaghetti carbonara, he must rely on his brains, his courage, and the advice of a mysterious talking unicorn guy. As the epic journey unfolds, the boy discovers he's been drafted into the Intergalactic Space Trooper Squadron and that he now controls the most powerful piece of technology in the universe… The Action Tank! Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 1.99

SCOOT FRONTIERS #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JUN211763

(W) Various (A) Various

Scoot Imprint: The premiere issue of our all-ages magazine! Each Scoot Frontiers is designed to be a standalone, super-sized spectacular! Highlighting Scoot favorites in comic-book stories and prose! Plus, there are activity pages, puzzles, games, coloring pages and more! Misfitz Clubhouse and Supercats makes their first Scoot appearances! Adventures of Byron! Soulstream! Catdad and Supermom! Sengi and Tembo! Wild Bull and Chipper! Action Tank and more! Packed with original material and fun for the whole family!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 9.99

BLACK COTTON #5 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211744

(W) Patrick Foreman, Brian Hawkins (A) Marco Perugini (A / CA) Marcelo Henrique Santana

Taz catches up with the mysterious and murderous Keshinomi twins only to barely escape with his life. Meanwhile, tensions rise and the fragile social climate nears fracturing as protests intensify in anticipation of the D.A.'s announcement whether or not charges will be filed against police officer Zion Cotton. Elijah and Jaleesa Cotton come face to face with their past.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD #2

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211745

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ludovica Ceregatti

Black Caravan Imprint: Each step towards darkness causes young people with special gifts to reveal themselves-along with their sufferings and evil desires. Their powers manifest, sometimes violently, and with insane brutality. In each case, their powers are connected to their psychosomatic issues. But now, those who created them-and view them as little more than lab rats-want them back, and will do whatever it takes to bring them "home."

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BY THE HORNS #5 (OF 7) CVR A MUHR (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211746

JUN211747 – BY THE HORNS #5 (OF 7) CVR B 10 COPY INCV UNLOCKED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Markisan Naso (A / CA) Jason Muhr

The abduction of Rigby has taken a heavy toll on Elodie and her allies as they make their way across the continent toward the western stronghold of Qeb, the night sand warlock. In the north, the wind wizards' villainous plan for Solothus intensifies.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CHERRY BLACKBIRD #2 (OF 5) (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211748

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint: Cherry Blackbird has unlocked her first gift, granted by Satan to help her track down seven wicked souls that recently escaped Hell. The countdown has begun for Cherry, who is hot on the trail of the first demonic escapee. She'll do whatever it takes to send them back to Hell and avoid eternal damnation. This is grindhouse exploitation at its finest and is for mature readers only. Each issue comes polybagged.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

FRANK AT HOME ON THE FARM TP

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211751

(W) Jordan Thomas (A) Clark Bint

Frank returns from the trenches of World War I expecting to be greeted by his loving family on their farm. What he finds instead is a dark mystery, his family missing, and only the animals there waiting for him. This sets in motion a terrifying and horrific turn of events as Frank begins his desperate search for his missing kin in a tale that is equal parts The Shining and Twin Peaks. Collects all four twisted issues!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 14.99

LIFEFORMED #1

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211752

(W) Matt Mair Lowery (A) Cassie Anderson

Orphaned in the wake of an alien invasion, 11-year-old Cleo must leave behind the life she knew to fight for her own survival and the Earth's future. With the help of a rebel alien posing as her dad, Cleo learns how to survive and strike back against the invaders. Battling their way through the wreckage of the apocalypse, these two unlikely companions bond, ponder what it means to be human, and search for reasons to fight on. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 3.99

LOCUST #3 (OF 8)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211753

(W) Massimo Rosi (A) Alex Nieto

Max and his mother's journey through the nightmare of the Great Transformation continues. New York City is now doomed in this biblical apocalypse that turns people into ravenous humanoid-like locusts. A group of survivors offers asylum to Max and his mother, bringing them to safety into an old police station they have converted into a fortress. Their leader is a military veteran – and a convert to religion – named Ford. Will he be a friend or a threat?

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE #4 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211754

(W) Louis Southard (A) David Hahn (CA) Kalman Andrasofszky

Welcome back to the Midnight Western Theatre for its penultimate performance! Our favorite pairing of Ortensia and Alexander have been hired to confront a beast of mysterious nature. Is it man, monster, or is it both? Whatever the answer, the creature may be the least of their problems when one of the duo suddenly decides to call it quits!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RABID WORLD #4 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211755

(W) Todd Cinani (A) Oleg Okunev

As the remaining crew of the Jibberish face new challenges off the east coast, the people at Ft. Levine prepare for an onslaught. Will the team find a vaccine? Will the fort be overrun? Will the Jibberish find safe harbor? Find out in the thrilling conclusion of the mini series!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

REDSHIFT #2 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211756

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Brent David McKee

Dear Citizen, please join us in Heroes Square for our Sixth Launch day. Bid farewell to our Voyager who will cross into deep space on a mission that carries our collective hopes and dreams. Your attendance is encouraged mandatory.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SHEPHERD PATH OF SOULS #1 CVR A CHARLES PAUL WILSON III

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211757

JUN211758 – SHEPHERD PATH OF SOULS #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV UNLOCKED – 3.99

(W) Andrea L. Molinari, Roberto X. Molinari (A) Jess Hara, Kyle Huston (CA) Charles Paul Wilson

Black Caravan Imprint: Prof. Lawrence Miller (a.k.a. The Shepherd) and his companions are wandering in the Seam, the transitioning place between this world and whatever comes next. While traveling, they stumble on a particular district of the Seam that functions a hospital of sorts for the souls of warriors who have died in combat. It appears that they have come to a peculiar version of Operation Phantom Fury, the 2nd Battle of Fallujah (November 2004). But this is the afterlife… and things aren't always what they seem. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 3.99

STAKE #6 CVR A FANTINI (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211759

JUN211760 – STAKE #6 CVR B 10 COPY INCV UNLOCKED (MR) – 3.99

(W) David A Byrne (A / CA) Francesca Fantini

Parla Italiano? Angel's quest takes her to the canals of Venice. Alone in a foreign land, she finds herself close to tracking down one of Ashwyn's goon squad, but has her training been enough if she does find him? Find out in the exciting conclusion to Season 1 of Stake!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WHITE ASH TP SEASON 1

SCOUT COMICS

JUN211761

(W) Charlie Stickney (A) Conor Hughes

Welcome to White Ash, a small smudge of a town in western Pennsylvania where mining is a generational calling and the secrets are buried deeper than the coal in the mountain. As Aleck Zwerg tries to escape that legacy and head off to college, he falls into the orbit of the enigmatic Lillian Alden. Together, they race down a dangerous path, leading Aleck to uncover a secret about his family that changes everything he knows about himself and White Ash. And now, if he leaves, there will be no one left to protect the people of the town from an ancient evil that has just returned. Collects all 6 issues.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 19.99