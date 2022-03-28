Daniel Freedman and CROM Bring Dark Fantasy Birdking to Dark Horse

Dark Horse comics announced Birdking, a new series of dark fantasy graphic novels from Raiders creators Daniel Freedman and CROM, with the first volume coming later this year. The comic is described as "an original dark fantasy graphic novel of epic adventure and magic" and is about, presumably, the king of birds, wearing a cute little bird crown and holding a tiny bird scepter. No, wait, it's more complicated than that. Here's the synopsis from the press release:

Bianca, teenage apprentice to an infamous arcane blacksmith, is forced to flee her homeland and seek out Atlas, a fabled land of light ruled by "the clean god." She is joined by a mysterious guardian spirit known only as the "BirdKing". Together they will have to overcome dozens of enemies to reach Atlas and along the way, unravel the mystery of the BirdKing and their ancestral connection.

Also in the press release, both creators provided the obligatory quotes:

"Birdking has been living in my head for years, invading my thoughts and waiting for the right story that would bring him to life in the only way a wraith of his caliber deserves. Fire, magic, undead champions, necromancers, skulls and fat swords, this book has it all. I can't imagine a better playground to lark about in. I'm loving it." —CROM "When CROM came to me after Raiders with the Birdking, the entire epic unfolded in such an organic way I did not believe it. Our collaboration has never been stronger and while we have thoroughly enjoyed our time exploring this vast and distinct fantasy world, we cannot wait for readers to gain access and bask in the glory that is Birdking." —Daniel Freedman

Birdking Volume 1 will be in stores on September 13th, 20222, and is available to pre-order at all the usual places. Check out the cover below: