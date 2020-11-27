Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1

Superstar comic book writer and former(?) CIA operative Tom King has weighed in on what may be the most important question of the next week, or maybe even the next year. Screw it, this is the most important question of most of our lifetimes: do Batman and Catwoman fuck in the upcoming Batman/Catwoman #1. According to Tom King, the answer is: yes!

King took to Twitter to answer the question as asked by a fan and potential reader of the comic who plans to base her purchase, as we all should, on the result. And King unequivocally made clear what we all need to know: "Batman and Catwoman fuck in this."

Batman and Catwoman fuck in this. pic.twitter.com/yxZ0ZUSJkc — Tom King (@TomKingTK) November 27, 2020

Of course, Batman and Catwoman having sexual intercourse is nothing new. It's not even something "Nu," as the pair famously did the hibbity-dibbity during the ill-fated and infamous Nu52 reboot, and during Tom King's regular Batman run, the two certainly made love. But when it comes to "fucking," that's the kind of thing that can only happen under the comics imprint that gave us The Batdick: DC Black Label.

And so, rest assured as you head into your local comic shops this coming Wednesday, December 1st, to pick up your new books and maybe a bit of the 'rona, if you walk to the counter with a copy of DC Black Label's Batman/Catwoman #1 and a confident grin on your face that says "Batman and Catwoman fuck in this" in your hands, you may want to buy two copies just in case… well, you know.

Batman/Catwoman #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by CLAY MANN

Variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

At last, Tom King returns to the rocky, romantic saga of Batman and Catwoman with his Heroes in Crisis collaborator, superstar artist Clay Mann! Echoing plot points from King's epic Batman run, this sweeping tale is told across three timelines: the past, when the Bat and the Cat first fell in love; the present, where their union is threatened by one of Batman's lost loves; and the future, where the couple have a happy life and legacy — including their daughter Helena, the Batwoman. And as the story begins, after a long marriage, Bruce Wayne passes away — which frees Selina Kyle to settle an old score. At every stage of their relationship, Bruce and Selina have an unwelcome chaperone: The Joker! Oh, and that lost love of Bruce's? It's Andrea Beaumont — a.k.a. Phantasm. Plus: yes, they fuck.

32 pages, $4.99, available on Dec. 1.