Daniel Warren Johnson Void Rivals #1 Cover $200 On eBay, Sight Unseen

So, sales of Void Rivals #1 out next week have shot up on eBay for some reason. And the 1:100 variant cover, still unseen, but reported as being the first cover appearance from Image Comics of Transformers and GI Joe has driven pre-order sales of the comic for $200. Last week, seven variant covers including 1;10 and 1:50 covers as well as the 1:100 cover were selling for less than $200 in a pack. Now just one comic on its own gets that. the cover, by Daniel Warren Johnson, is still unseen. But you can look at some of his Instagram and Twitter posts to get an idea of what he might be drawing…

Daniel Warren Johnson told Fanbase Press "I remember I really, really loved the Transformers cartoon that was playing reruns from the '80s after school. I just devoured those. And I found the old '80s Transformers comic books… I'd been watching the TV show, just trying to get any sort of Transformers crap I can get my hands on. At the end of issue one, Spider-Man shows up — you know, they have a little preview. And I'm like, "Holy shit, Spider-Man? What the f—k is going on?" [laughter] That's always super exciting, thinking about that moment. I wish I could remember their names, those artists, but mid to late 90s was kind of tough for me to get my hands on good visual kind of reference. 'Cause I love that stuff, but I was always just drawing from memory or trying to get my mom to let me tape Transformers so I could pause it [and] draw Optimus Prime correctly for once. I remember I had this dumb Richie Rich comic that was terrible, and there was an ad for the Transformers movie VHS in the middle of it. And I treasured that Richie Rich comic because it had the ad of Optimus Prime and Starscream and all these Transformers. And I'm like, Ohh, this is how you do it, and I would kind of look and try and figure it out as I drew. So I was always saving things visually."

