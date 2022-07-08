Daredevil #1 Preview: New Beginnings

Marvel has to justify this latest #1 issue relaunch somehow, so get ready to shake things to their foundations in this preview of Daredevil #1, true believers! Check out the preview below.
Daredevil #1
by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, cover by Marco Checchetto
AN ALL-NEW ERA OF DAREDEVIL STARTS HERE! After the shocking events of DEVIL'S REIGN, what is left of DAREDEVIL? Who lived, who died, and who is left to pick up the pieces? CHIP ZDARSKY and his superstar collaborator MARCO CHECCHETTO turn their gaze to a future full of peril and pain, in this – the explosive beginning of an all new era for Hell's Kitchen's guardian devil, and the most important DAREDEVIL issue of the year (until next month.)!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton
On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620389500111
| Rated T+
$4.99
Variants:
75960620389500121 – DAREDEVIL 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620389500131 – DAREDEVIL 1 NAKAYAMA SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620389500140 – DAREDEVIL 1 QUESADA VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620389500141 – DAREDEVIL 1 FORNES SHADES VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620389500151 – DAREDEVIL 1 ROMITA JR/ROMITA SR VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620389500161 – DAREDEVIL 1 QUESADA HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620389500171 – DAREDEVIL 1 PANOSIAN VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620389500181 – DAREDEVIL 1 STEGMAN VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620389500191 – DAREDEVIL 1 MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US
Cover image for 75960620389500111 DAREDEVIL #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre & Marco Checchetto, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620389500121 DAREDEVIL 1 MOMOKO VARIANT, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620389500131 DAREDEVIL 1 NAKAYAMA SPIDER-MAN VARIANT, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620389500140 DAREDEVIL 1 QUESADA VIRGIN VARIANT, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620389500141 DAREDEVIL 1 FORNES SHADES VARIANT, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620389500151 DAREDEVIL 1 ROMITA JR/ROMITA SR VARIANT, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620389500161 DAREDEVIL 1 QUESADA HIDDEN GEM VARIANT, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620389500171 DAREDEVIL 1 PANOSIAN VARIANT, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620389500181 DAREDEVIL 1 STEGMAN VARIANT, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620389500191 DAREDEVIL 1 MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620389500111 DAREDEVIL #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre & Marco Checchetto, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620389500111 DAREDEVIL #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre & Marco Checchetto, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620389500111 DAREDEVIL #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre & Marco Checchetto, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620389500111 DAREDEVIL #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre & Marco Checchetto, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620389500111 DAREDEVIL #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER, by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre & Marco Checchetto, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from marvel
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.