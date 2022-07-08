Daredevil #1 Preview: New Beginnings

Marvel has to justify this latest #1 issue relaunch somehow, so get ready to shake things to their foundations in this preview of Daredevil #1, true believers! Check out the preview below.

Daredevil #1

by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto & Rafael De Latorre, cover by Marco Checchetto

AN ALL-NEW ERA OF DAREDEVIL STARTS HERE! After the shocking events of DEVIL'S REIGN, what is left of DAREDEVIL? Who lived, who died, and who is left to pick up the pieces? CHIP ZDARSKY and his superstar collaborator MARCO CHECCHETTO turn their gaze to a future full of peril and pain, in this – the explosive beginning of an all new era for Hell's Kitchen's guardian devil, and the most important DAREDEVIL issue of the year (until next month.)!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620389500111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620389500121 – DAREDEVIL 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620389500131 – DAREDEVIL 1 NAKAYAMA SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620389500140 – DAREDEVIL 1 QUESADA VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620389500141 – DAREDEVIL 1 FORNES SHADES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620389500151 – DAREDEVIL 1 ROMITA JR/ROMITA SR VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620389500161 – DAREDEVIL 1 QUESADA HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620389500171 – DAREDEVIL 1 PANOSIAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620389500181 – DAREDEVIL 1 STEGMAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620389500191 – DAREDEVIL 1 MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

