Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bag, Blindbagonomics, daredevil, lee garbett, stephanie phillips

Daredevil #1 Sells More Than Any Issue Of Daredevil, Possibly Ever

Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett has more comic book store orders than any other copy of Daredevil, possibly ever...

Article Summary Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett sets record-breaking sales numbers for the series

The True Believers Blind Bag promotion fueled massive retailer demand and unprecedented order quantities

Marvel ensured improved blind bag quality and retailers responded by ordering Daredevil #1 with confidence

A new villain named Omen shakes up Matt Murdock’s life as Daredevil enters an exciting new era

Blame it on the True Believers Blind Bag if you want. But I understand, from roundtable discussions with retailers at the ComicsPRO event this week, that the new Daredevil #1 from Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett has received more orders than any other Daredevil. Possibly ever. Certainly, this century, maybe more than the Kevin Smith/Joe Quesada Daredevil. Maybe more than the Frank Miller/John Romita Jr Man Without Fear #1. Even in the glory days of the newsstand, Daredevil would sell around 150-200,000 on the newsstand, and this is higher. I also understand that Marvel Comics conducted rigorous testing to ensure the Daredevil True Believers Blind Bag doesn't suffer the kind of damage the Ultimate Endgame blind bags did. Retailers have been informed they can order with confidence. And it turns out they have done.

What's actually in the blind bags? Well, it could be cover A. It could be a rarer cover. It could be one of these. And I'm wondering if they got Charlie Cox or Ben Affleck to sketch a few…

Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here! Daredevil #2 by Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett

A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH! MATT MURDOCK, once a noted attorney, now goes by a new title: college professor! But when the mysterious, future-seeing villain OMEN targets Matt himself, it's DAREDEVIL who'll be taught a brutal lesson: When your enemy already knows what's coming, every choice is a matter of life and death!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!