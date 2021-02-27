19 Pages Of Curt Swan Superman Original Artwork From $22 To $230

Heritage Auctions have been upping their original comic book artwork lots of late – and this week there's a lot from Curt Swan's time on Superman at DC Comics in Heritage Auction 2021 February 21-22 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122108. And there are some real bargains to be had – though in the two remaining days they may go a lot higher. Still, you have to be in it to win it.

After being demobbed, Curt Swan began working for DC Comics in 1945 and began gravitating towards the Superman line of books including Superboy, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen and Adventure Comics, and drew the daily newspaper comic strip. Swan became the artist most associated with Superman during the Silver Age of comic books, producing hundreds of covers and stories from the 1950s through the 1980s. A mannered, subdued stylist, he brought Superman his smoothest, most polished look and set the mould of DC's corporate image and licensing for years. He continued working on Superman until 1986's reboot by John Byrne. Currently, Heritage has 19 pieces of his original Superman artwork for auction,





Curt Swan and Larry Mahlstedt and Tom Yeates Superman #422 Page 9 Original Art (DC Comics, 1986). A clean and interesting Superman page as he investigates the dreadful secret behind the werewolf murders. Created in ink over graphite on DC Comics Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Top edge irregularly trimmed, faint toning, and smudging. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $130

Curt Swan and Dave Hunt Superman #370 Story Page 17 Original Art (DC, 1982). People mysteriously return to the Bottle City of Kandor in this cliffhanger page featuring the Man of Steel. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Toned, production trimmed corners, taped stat Panel 1 and text correction paste-ups, whiteout corrections, with staining/handling wear. In Very Good condition. Current Bid: $230

Curt Swan ad Murphy Anderson Superman #248 Story Page 1 Original Art (DC, 1972). Featuring Lex Luthor and Superman. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 13". Signed by Swan in panel 5. Creasing/wrinkling to the top, mild toning, adhesive residue from detached indicia box (which is included). In Good condition. Current Bid: $210

Curt Swan and Tex Blaisdell Superman #290 Story Page 2 Original Art (DC, 1975). From the backup story "Babble, Babble, Toil and Trouble!". Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Discolored tape at the edges. In Excellent condition.Current Bid: $210

Curt Swan and Bob Oksner Action Comics #447 Story Page 4 Original Art (DC, 1975). Superman appears in almost every panel of this page from the issue's main story, "The Man Who Created Superman". Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Tape residue to the top and bottom edges. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $28

Curt Swan and Frank Springer Superman #312 Story Page 11 Original Art (DC, 1977). Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Tape residue at the top and bottom edges, mild toning. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $24

Curt Swan and Tex Blaisdell Superman #310 Story Page 17 Original Art (DC, 1977). Featuring Superman/Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Metallo, and Steve Lombard. Closing page from "The Man with the Kryptonite Heart", the story that introduced Roger Corben, the Bronze Age Metallo. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Discolored tape at the top and bottom edges. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $32

Curt Swan and Tex Blaisdell Action Comics #450 Story Page Original Art (DC, 1975). Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane are featured. From the cover story "The Laugh Heard 'Round The World". Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Discolored tape at the edges, mild edge toning. Current Bid: $41

Curt Swan and Dave Hunt Superman #417 Story Page 2 Original Art (DC, 1986). Superman Steals the White House. From the John Carter-esque story "Warrior of Mars". Ink and Zipatone over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Swan at the bottom left. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $22

Curt Swan and Tex Blaisdell Superman #290 Story Page 6 Original Art (DC, 1975).From the cover story "The Man Who Cried Super-'Wolf'!". Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Discolored tape at the the edges. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $105

Curt Swan and Frank Chiaramonte Superman #329 Story Page 9 Original Art (DC, 1978). Features Superman, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Swan in the last panel. Discolored tape a the top and bottom, one discolored word balloon in panel one. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $115

Curt Swan and Frank Chiaramonte Superman #329 Story Page 6 Original Art (DC, 1978). Featuring Superman and the Kryptonoid. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Discolored tape at the top and bottom edges. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $76

Curt Swan and Frank Chiaramonte Superman #328 Story Page 11 Original Art (DC, 1978) Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Discolored tape at the top and bottom edges. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $80

Curt Swan and Frank Chiaramonte Superman #366 Story Page 4 Original Art (DC, 1981). Featuring Superman and Supergirl/Linda Lee Danvers. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Mild toning, clipped corners. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $42

Curt Swan and Frank Chiaramonte Superman #366 Story Page 12 Original Art (DC, 1981). Superman has disguised himself as an the alien named Vlatuu in order to infiltrate the Superman Revenge Squad. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $4

Curt Swan and Tex Blaisdell Superman #286 Story Page 6 Original Art (DC, 1975). Closing page from "The Demon in Superboy's Body". Features Jor-El, Lara, an infant Kal-El, and Superboy. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Discolored tape at the top and bottom edges, mild toning. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $135

Curt Swan and Dan Adkins Superman #313 Story Page 10 Original Art (DC, 1977). Featuring Clark Kent. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Tape residue at the Top and bottom edges. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $66

Curt Swan and Tex Blaisdell Action Comics #458 Story Page 8 Original Art (DC, 1976). From the Superman story "Make Me a Super-Hero!". Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Discolored tape at the top edges, mild toning. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $13

Curt Swan and Tex Blaisdell Superman #286 Story Page 2 Original Art (DC, 1975). Jor-El, Lara, and an infant Kal-El are featured. From the backup story "The Demon in Superboy's Body!". Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Discolored tape at the top and bottom edges. In Excellent condition. Current Bid: $190