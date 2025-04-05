Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: daredevil

Daredevil #20 Preview: Hell's Kitchen Under Siege—Again

Matt Murdock finds comfort in the arms of an old flame while a new threat emerges in Daredevil #20, hitting stores Wednesday. Check out the preview here at Bleeding Cool!

ALL-NEW STORY ARC, ALL-NEW ENEMY! After the harrowing events of DAREDEVIL #19, Matt Murdock is more alone than ever before – but he's still has managed to find some comfort in the arms of a long-lost love! This, while a dangerous new enemy threatens to attack Hell's Kitchen…FROM THE INSIDE OUT!

Daredevil #20

by Saladin Ahmed & Jose Luis Soares, cover by John Romita Jr.

ALL-NEW STORY ARC, ALL-NEW ENEMY! After the harrowing events of DAREDEVIL #19, Matt Murdock is more alone than ever before – but he's still has managed to find some comfort in the arms of a long-lost love! This, while a dangerous new enemy threatens to attack Hell's Kitchen…FROM THE INSIDE OUT!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Apr 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620531802011

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620531802016 – DAREDEVIL #20 CHRIS GIARRUSSO MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH WRAP VARIANT C – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802021 – DAREDEVIL #20 CHRIS GIARRUSSO MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING WRAP VARIANT C – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802031 – DAREDEVIL #20 PHILIP TAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802041 – DAREDEVIL #20 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802051 – DAREDEVIL #20 RYAN MEINERDING MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

