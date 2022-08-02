Dark Crisis #3 Vs Flashpoint Beyond #4 For The Future Of DC (Spoilers)

Worlds Within Snowglobes – today's Dark Crisis #3 sees Deathstroke – employed by the Great Darkness after his death at the hands of Talia Al Ghul – trying to start a Crisis. Doing it in the way that only Deathstroke can.

Today's Flashpoint Beyond #4 also knows what's going on, even from an entirely different part to the Divine Continuum, over in Hypertime rather than the DC Omniverse.

Well, people always die in a Crisis, don't they?

While Pariah is trying to use the Great Darkness for his own ends, and justifying the title's new name Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths…

But it turns out that maybe, just maybe, The Great Darkness is not the best business partner when Pariah is looking to do the exact opposite of what the Great Darkness is all about. While in Flashpoint Beyond, another captured world is also under scrutiny. As the Watchmen snowglobe cracks…

…as it does, as it did, as it always will.

And may be in the process of being weaponised, just like the worlds of the multiverse by the Great Darkness…

And just as Flashpoint Beyond must deal with the Omniverse coming into contact with Hypertime, the world of the Dark Crisis meeting that of Flashpoint…

….so Pariah must meet the fate of the Justice Leaguers who he condemned to their own particular snow globes of self contained retro continuity.

Ashes to ashes, snow to water… Dark Crisis #3 and Flashpoint Beyond #4 are both published today by DC Comics.

