Dark Horse May 2026 Full Solicits – Avatar, Young Hellboy & Mimi Green

Dark Horse Comics' May 2026 solicits and solicitations include Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Kyoshi Warriors #1, a brand-new three-issue miniseries spotlighting Suki and her warriors' first foray into the wider war-torn world from writer Brandon Hoàng and artist BellBessa. Hellboy fans get a thrilling side adventure in Young Hellboy: Thrilling Sky Adventures #1, where Scarlett Santiago teams up with a mysterious feline ally, while Connor Goldsmith makes his comics debut with the surreal, grisly Did You Hear About Mimi Green #1, dissecting cancel culture and wellness horror through a mind-bending mental facility nightmare. The month also brings kaiju chaos with Hidden Springs #1's retirement-home seniors protecting a baby monster, unhinged crime in American Caper #7, cosmic battles in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #6, and slasher terror in Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome #3;

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER—THE KYOSHI WARRIORS #1

THE FAN-FAVORITE KYOSHI WARRIORS AND THEIR FIRST STEPS INTO THE WIDER WORLD OF AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER!

Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors leave their island home to join the war against the Fire Nation. Met with suspicion and resentment by the mainlanders, they struggle to prove their worth to the Earth Kingdom. But when the opportunity arises, will they be willing to compromise their values as Kyoshi Warriors to embrace it? From writer Brandon Hoàng, with illustrator BellBessa and colorist Adele Matera, comes a new story following the fan-favorite Kyoshi Warriors and their first steps into the wider world! • Brand-new story from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

• Bridges the gap between the first two animated show appearances of Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors.

• Fills in key lore about beloved Avatar characters.

• Builds on the nostalgia and revival of the Avatar franchise.

• Three-issue series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 6, 2026

UPC: 76156801509600111 Written by Brandon Hoàng (W)

Art by BellBessa (A)

Colors by Adele Matera (C)

Letters by Jimmy Betancourt (L)

Cover A by Danielle Weires

Cover B (Blank cover)

YOUNG HELLBOY: THRILLING SKY ADVENTURES #1

Hellboy's hero Scarlett Santiago has an adventure of her own. In a comic adventure within a comic adventure, Scarlett Santiago may have beaten too many villains to keep a low profile on the streets anymore. To keep herself safe and defeat the bad guys who are after her, she may need to team up with a mysterious feline figure who has similar goals. • New Young Hellboy adventures featuring his hero, Scarlett Santiago!

• Four-issue series! 32pgs • $4.99 • May 20, 2026

UPC: 76156801568300111 Written by Mike Mignola (W), Thomas Sniegoski (W)

Art by Craig Rousseau (A)

Colors by Chris O'Halloran (C)

Cover A by David Hitchock

Cover B by Benjamin Schipper

Cover C (Blank cover)

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT MIMI GREEN #1

Connor Goldsmith, host of the critically acclaimed podcast Cerebro, makes his comics writing debut! Tastemaker Mimi Green is a popular essayist with a perfectly curated social media presence—until a blog post she wrote a decade ago, cruelly mocking fat people, resurfaces and sparks a viral furor. Mimi checks into an isolated mental health facility in Topanga to ride out the scandal, but as sound baths and crystal healings by day give way to restless nights, she's pulled into another version of the building. There the halls are old and gluttonous and gilded, and the vainglorious like Mimi and her fellow patients are punished again and again. Only local bartender Natalie, the lesbian lover Mimi hid from the public, stands a chance of tracking her down before it's too late. Connor Goldsmith, host of the critically acclaimed podcast Cerebro, makes his comics writing debut in collaboration with GLAAD Media Award–winning artist Josh Cornillon (Young Men in Love), crafting a surreal and grisly take on the wellness industry, so-called "cancel culture," body dysmorphia, and the complex power dynamics of show business. • Four-issue series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 27, 2026

UPC: 76156801569000111 Written by Connor Goldsmith (W)

Art by Josh Cornillon (A) (Cover A)

Letters by Ariana Maher (L)

Cover B by Rosemary Valero-O'Connell

Cover C by Nick Robles

HIDDEN SPRINGS #1

While on a retirement community field trip, a group of aging ex-Hollywood stars encounter a baby kaiju on the run from military agents. Bonding quickly with the creature, the cantankerous cadre of former celebrities have to somehow get the kaiju to safety—before it causes the end of the world! • Celebrated writer Rob Williams (Petrol Head, Judge Dredd).

• Kaiju powers plus grandparent follies.

• Four-issue series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 13, 2026

UPC: 76156801432700111 Written by Rob Williams (W)

Art by Nil Vendrell (A) (Cover A)

Colors by Berta Sastre (C)

Letters by Simon Bowland (L)

AMERICAN CAPER #7

A pair of lovers break out of a Texas prison and go on the run towards Verona. Meanwhile, Marnie's seduction of Charlie goes sideways. Orson and Aaron bury one sin and plan another. Arabella makes a surprise visit home and doesn't like what she finds. And Marty Blowman celebrates hedge fund dividends and progress with his crown jewels. It's a story of love, with bent hearts, warped souls, and male cosmetic surgery. • New comic book series from the head writer and creative team of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption!

• Ongoing series. "It's unhinged in all the right ways, from its crude comedy to its absurd violence, cramming as much as it can into just its first issue."

—Get Your Comic On 32pgs • $4.99 • May 20, 2026

UPC: 76156801474700711 Written by Dan Houser (W), Lazlow (W)

Art by David Lapham (A)

Colors by Lee Loughridge (C)

Cover A by Tyler Boss

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #6

With the corrupt magic of the Sword of Flaws, Skeletor continues to amplify his power. And with the return of the Beast Men and Aquaticans to the fold of Evil Warriors, Skeletor's influence over Eternia is ever expanding. Meanwhile, the Snake Men are also gaining strength, becoming focused under King Hiss. In these unprecedented times, protecting Eternia is a challenge only the Masters of the Universe can face. • Part two of The Battle of Snake Mountain!

• Ongoing series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 6, 2026

UPC: 76156801401300611 Written by Tim Seeley (W)

Art by Reilly Brown (A) (Cover A)

Colors by Jim Charalampidis (C)

Letters by AndWorld Design (L)

Cover B by Daniel HDR

CYBERPUNK 2077: CHROME #3

The Scavengers have another plan for the leftover friends, but so does the mysterious killer . . . As each survivor's part in this savage game of cat-and-mouse is decided, they'll discover the true motives of those who roam the landfill and the everlasting horror that will remain. • A slasher horror set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077!

• Created in close collaboration with CD Projekt Red!

• Four-issue series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 13, 2026

UPC: 76156801484600311 Written by Doug Wagner (W)

Art by Tommaso Bennato (A) (Cover A)

Colors by Rico Renzi (C)

Letters by Frank Cvetkovic (L)

MEGAGHOST VOLUME 2 #2

A perfect sunny afternoon turns into a nightmare of endless night when the sinister supervillain Ultraghoul invites some special guests to visit the haunted hamlet of Dunwich Heights: nosferatons, space vampires from the Dark Side of the Moon! These sci-fi fiends are out to conquer the world, and only junior occultist Martin Magus and the supernatural giant robot MegaGhost can stop them . . . if the intergalactic vampire-bat kaiju Drakulaar doesn't suck them dry first! And how are teen occult detective Joanna Dee and the nefarious nethergods connected to all of this? Find out in MegaGhost volume 2 issue 2, "The Invasion of the Nosferatons!", written by Gabe Soria and illustrated by Gideon Kendall. • Four-issue series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 6, 2026

UPC: 76156801511900211 Written by Gabe Soria (W)

Art by Gideon Kendall (A) (L) (Cover A)

GROO: THE PROPHECY #2

The priestess Sybilia keeps having visions of a horrible catastrophe destroying her village—right as Groo arrives to seemingly save her townspeople! Will Groo save her town from huge monsters, invading armies, and more, or does a greater threat loom in the priestess's predictions of doom? Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier deliver another hilarious Groo adventure, with Eisner Award–winning lettering by Stan Sakai and exquisite colors by Carrie Strachan! • A new Groo tale of prophecy and catastrophe—as only Groo brings!

• By hilarious comics maestro Sergio Aragonés with longtime collaborator Mark Evanier!

• Four-issue series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 13, 2026

UPC: 76156801562100211 Written by Sergio Aragonés (W) (A) (Cover A), Mark Evanier (W)

Colors by Carrie Strachan (C)

MAGIC: THE GATHERING: UNTOLD STORIES—JACE #3

As danger looms in both past and present, Jace continues to search for answers in his memories. Jace discovers that he and his mentor are not the only ones seeking the powerful artifact, but the truth behind Tezzeret's intentions remain obscured. • Written by Eisner Award–winning author Michael W. Conrad and illustrated by the talented Caitlin Yarsky.

• The second installment of the Untold Stories series!

• Delve into an untold story of Planeswalker Jace Beleren.

• Four-issue series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 20, 2026

UPC: 76156801492100311 Written by Michael W. Conrad (W)

Art by Caitlin Yarsky (A) (Cover A)

Colors by Alex Guimarães (C)

Letters by Clayton Cowles (L)

Cover B by Caspar Wijngaard

Cover C by Ivan Shavrin

POWERS 25 #9

Powers is back!

CBR hails it as "A bold new era for the superhero homicide series." The controversial Christian Walker Powers Act is tearing the city apart. Super-scientists are at war with the Powers Division, and dangerous lines are being drawn in blood. From the original creators of the Eisner Award–winning series comes a blistering new chapter in this all-new crime saga.

Plus: Don't miss an exclusive look back at the groundbreaking twenty-five-year history of Powers! • Twelve-issue series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 20, 2026

UPC: 76156801445700911 Written by Brian Michael Bendis (W)

Art by Michael Avon Oeming (A) (Cover A)

Colors by Nick Filardi (C)

Letters by Joshua Reed (L)

Cover B by Mahmud Asrar

TOUCHED BY A DEMON #4

Frons and Zuzu are brought back to Hell to receive retribution for their actions on Earth, but things don't go quite as expected. In this series finale, Frons has a decision of biblical proportions to make . . . one that will affect not only himself and his team but also, perhaps, all of humanity. • Series finale! 32pgs • $4.99 • May 6, 2026

UPC: 76156801491400411 Written by Kristen Gudsnuk (W) (A) (Cover A)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES—PATHFINDERS #3

The Pathfinder team traces the origins of a wrecked EX droid to the frozen planet Bathoris. There, they discover an isolated Comms team has been mysteriously murdered! Can the Pathfinders sift through the suspects in time? To uncover the truth, they might just need some help from another fan-favorite High Republic hero! • Return to the High Republic! Set twenty years after the end of Phase II, when Republic Pathfinders explored the farthest, and most dangerous, reaches of the galaxy!

• Six-issue series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 20, 2026

UPC: 76156801489100311 Written by George Mann (W)

Art by Partha Pratim (A), Jagdish Kumar (A)

Colors by Michael Atiyeh (C)

Cover A by Jake Bartok

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: PLAN B #5

As the Sparrows plan their counter-strike, Dr. Zoo races across the cosmos hoping to reunite the Umbrella Academy while Mom prays to a mysterious power for her children's reunion. Meanwhile, ghosts from the past loom ever closer, and a curious detail lingers: Jennifer has two Ns, not two Fs. • A brand-new Umbrella Academy series directly following the events of Hotel Oblivion.

• Six-issue series. "Welcome to Plan B. Way pens a superb depiction of the broken family with the writing. Bá and Stewart walk the fine line between tense action and elevated drama. A new era of the Academy strikes a chord with a darker path on the horizon."

—Nerd Initiative 32pgs • $4.99 • May 6, 2026

UPC: 76156801420400511 Written by Gerard Way (W)

Art by Gabriel Bá (A) (Cover A)

Colors by Dave Stewart (C)

Letters by Nate Piekos (L)

Cover B by Warwick Johnson Cadwell

USAGI YOJIMBO: KAITO– '84 #3

Forced into an impossible alliance, Kaito- and Tomoe now face the ultimate test. To escape a sacred shrine, they must overcome three ancient trials designed to push their courage, intellect, and compassion to the absolute limit. With monstrous guardians and spectral demons at every turn, their only hope for survival is each other. But is a partnership between a thief and a cop strong enough to endure a final test designed to break them apart? • A brand-new era of Usagi Yojimbo!

• Features Miyamoto Usagi's descendent in 1984.

• A heist for a legendary spear possessed by evil.

• Five-issue series. 32pgs • $4.99 • May 20, 2026

UPC: 76156801508900311 Written by Zack Rosenberg (W)

Art by Jared Cullum (A) (C) (Cover A)

Cover B by Stan Sakai

Cover C by David Petersen

THE WITCHER: BLOOD STONE #4

Sorrow and guilt linger in the wake of the massacre, but not all lives are lost . . . To prevent another tragedy, Geralt returns to the dwarven caves, but where human desire spawned bloodthirsty greed, what awaits is a new danger. And for the remaining natives of Plinth, destiny becomes a choice. • Written by Daniel Freedman (Birdking, Kali, Raiders) with art by Pius Bak (Slightly Exaggerated, Godfather of Hell)!

• Series finale! 32pgs • $4.99 • May 13, 2026

UPC: 76156801451800411 Written by Daniel Freedman (W)

Art by Pius Bak (A) (Cover A)

Colors by Roman Titov (C)

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER—FIRE AND FAMILY TREASURY LIBRARY EDITION

The Avatar: The Last Airbender—Fire and Family Treasury Library Edition hardcover collects the standalone comics stories Azula in the Spirit Temple, The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer, and Ashes of the Academy. Featuring cover art from Peter Wartman as well as a bonus sketchbook section. In Azula in the Spirit Temple, a failed attack on her brother finds Azula in a strange forest temple inhabited by a solitary monk . . . or is it something more mysterious? Azula must confront her past and finally face her chance at redemption. The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer follows Iroh and the bounty hunter June, after she kidnaps the tea shop proprietor for the generous reward on his head. Iroh must confront a painful part of his past when June turns him in to a powerful tea cartel, but his journey inspires June to rethink her own life as well. In Ashes of the Academy, Zuko continues his reform campaign in the Fire Nation—and this time he's bringing it to the next generation of Royal Fire Academy for Girls students. When he finds Azula's old school resistant to change, he enlists the help of Mai to both monitor the situation and keep an eye on his younger half-sister Kiyi—as an academy teacher! And it's a good thing, because there's more than schoolwork afoot! 240pgs • $49.99 • June 9, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750460 Written by Faith Erin Hicks (W)

AMERICAN CAPER VOLUME 1: RED-PILLED BLUES

A new crime-fiction saga created and written by Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser (Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption) with additional writing by Lazlow and art by Eisner Award–winner David Lapham (Stray Bullets). A Mormon hitman. A gambling-addict lawyer. Two neighbors intertwined in a real estate deal gone wrong. Mix in a Mexican beauty queen on the run from her past, a red-pilled housewife, two escaped convicts in love, a Wall Street billionaire who has become a cowboy, and a maniac hell-bent on revenge. The manicured wilderness of Verona, Wyoming is the perfect cocktail of American culture: real estate development, violence, and snake oil. From the tax-avoiders in the Rockies, to the thought police of liberal Brooklyn, to the confused political and environmental battlegrounds of Florida, one thing is certain: This tragedy is someone else's fault. Collects American Caper #1–#4.

For mature audiences. 136pgs • $19.99 • June 23, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754055 Written by Dan Houser (W), Lazlow (W)

Art by David Lapham (A)

Colors by Lee Loughridge (C)

Cover A by Tyler Boss

CREEPY PRESENTS: STEVE DITKO

Making a lasting mark on comics as the co-creator of Spider-Man, Steve Ditko veered away from the mainstream and into darker territories at the end of the sixties. His work in Creepy and Eerie proved that this superhero maestro also excelled at short-form horror. Featuring Ditko's collaborations with Archie Goodwin on fifteen tension- and terror-filled stories, this collection is a must for fans of the enigmatic artist. This collection not only finds the artist at his pen-and-ink finest, but also showcases some rarely seen ink-wash work from a storytelling maestro and features a new introduction from comics historian Mark Evanier! Warring wizards, paranoid goons, persistent heroes, and otherworldly domains dominate the sixteen diverse tales in this new, oversized paperback collection! A COMPLETE COLLECTION OF STEVE DITKO'S WARREN HORROR STORIES! 136pgs • $24.99 • June 2, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753232 Written by Archie Goodwin (W)

Art by Steve Ditko (A)

FML

Riley is a teen who sketches out his heavy-metal future with a ballpoint pen between monster movies and band practice. But musical stardom needs to compete with high school, the temper of a former Riot Grrrl mother, the morbid obsessions of a goth sister, and the eccentricities of bandmates who threaten to drive him and everyone around him insane. The balance gets harder after a ritual during a party in Portland's Forest Park causes him to wake up one day to discover that the creatures, witchcraft, and metal world he's obsessed with may be a bit closer to home than he'd prefer. Collects FML #1–#8 and includes bonus concept material. 264pgs • $29.99 • June 30, 2026

ISBN: 9781506746494 Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick (W)

Art by David López (A)

Colors by Cris Peter (C)

FROM THE WORLD OF MINOR THREATS LIBRARY EDITION VOLUME 1

The hit creator-owned comic series! From Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K on Hulu, and superstar artist Scott Hepburn (Tom Morello's Orchid), comes this new deluxe hardcover edition collecting the first two Minor Threats tie-in miniseries. The multiversal misfits and the punk-rock super-bug finally get their due in this oversized, deluxe hardcover collection from the world of Minor Threats! Members of a support group of capes—The Alternates—struggle to reclaim their purpose after returning from a mind-bending pocket dimension. Haunted by trauma and tempted by newfound powers, they'll face a reality that no longer seems to have a place for them. Then, in Barfly, the Lower Lair's infamous humanoid mutant fly confronts the truth when he discovers what happens to a henchman when he no longer has anyone left to hench for. This deluxe library edition hardcover features the complete The Alternates miniseries and the full Barfly saga, along with a sketchbook section and pinups from some of comics' leading artists. 248pgs • $49.99 • June 2, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750521

MINOR THREATS LIBRARY EDITION VOLUME 1

272pgs • HC • $49.99

ISBN: 9781506750538 Written by Patton Oswalt (W), Jordan Blum (W), Tim Seeley (W), Kyle Starks (W)

Art by Ryan Browne (A)

MADMAN OMNIBUS VOLUME 3

The Madman comics universe returns—with over 650 pages drawn by legendary comics creator Michael Allred in this true homage to superhero fiction, metaphysical philosophy, 1950s science fiction films, rock-and-roll pop music, and much more in an affordable omnibus format. Volume three collects Michael Allred's popular comic series The Atomics #1–#15 and the cult classic graphic novel Red Rocket 7—both essential Allred commentaries on superhero team antics, music, pop culture, and zany sci-fi fun! This six-volume Madman universe omnibus library edition series collects all of Allred's award-winning Madman universe (a.k.a. the "Madmaniverse") stories in selected reading order for the ultimate Madman fan! 680pgs • $49.99 • June 23, 2026

ISBN: 9781506738093 Written by Michael Allred (W) (A)

Colors by Laura Allred (C)

THE GUY IN THE CHAIR In the blood-soaked world of assassins and spies, love has no place. Unfortunately for Abhi, a tactical analyst at a private military company, love is all he can think about. Against his employer's strict policy, he's fallen head over heels for Merlin, the field operative whose missions he supports as her "Guy in the Chair." When Merlin shows up at his apartment bloody, beaten, and pleading for help, Abhi is yanked from behind the safety of his computer screens. Now the two must prevent their former employer and a cabal of corporate overlords from a hostile global takeover that threatens all of humanity. Collects The Guy in the Chair #1–#4. 104pgs • $19.99 • June 9, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750996 Written by Hannah Rose May (W), Utkarsh Ambudkar (W)

Art by Guillermo Sanna (A), Dearbhla Kelly (A)

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE VOLUME 1: THE SWORD OF FLAWS From New York Times best-selling writer Tim Seeley and Eisner award–winning artist Freddie E. Williams II, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Volume 1: The Sword of Flaws collects the first four issues of this all-new, continuing He-Man comics series. A legion of Heroic Warriors protects the magical realm known as Eternia. They are led by Teela: captain of the Royal Guard, Man-At-Arms: weapons master and combat instructor, and the powerful and heroic He-Man. These heroes, known as the Masters of the Universe, keep threats like the evil Skeletor and his minions at bay. But when an ancient and evil artifact is unearthed from the depths, the Masters of the Universe will have to scour the land in search of this Preternian power . . . or risk it falling into the hands of their greatest enemies. Collects The Sword of Flaws, issues #1–#4 of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. 112pgs • $19.99 • June 30, 2026

ISBN: 9781506749808 Written by Tim Seeley (W)

Art by Freddie E. Williams II (A)

Colors by Andrew Dalhouse (C)

Letters by AndWorld Design (L)

KOSHCHEI THE DEATHLESS OMNIBUS The complete comics saga of the unkillable man and the Witchfinder who fight to defend what remains of the world after Hellboy. Sent to kill Hellboy by the Baba Yaga in Darkness Calls, Koshchei the Deathless hinted at a long and tragic life before being enslaved to the Russian witch. Now Koshchei relives every horrible act on his road to immortality and beyond, with none other than Hellboy himself—in Hell. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and fan-favorite artist Ben Stenbeck team up for a final saga after the end of the world. This hardcover omnibus collects Koshchei the Deathless #1–#6; Koshchei in Hell #1–#4; the Sir Edward Grey: Acheron one-shot; and The Serpent in the Garden: Ed Grey and the Last Battle for England #1–#3; plus all epilogues, a cover gallery, and a sketchbook section. 408pgs • $39.99 • June 16, 2026

ISBN: 9781506745985 Written by Mike Mignola (W) (A)

Art by Ben Stenbeck (A)

Colors by Dave Stewart (C)

Letters by Clem Robins (L)

THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA: THE WHITESTONE CHRONICLES VOLUME 3—THE BRIARWOODS Fans of The Legend of Vox Machina, the record-breaking Prime Video animated series from Critical Role and Amazon Studios, won't want to miss the third volume of the interconnected prequel stories! How did Delilah Briarwood come to be known as a powerful necromancer? As a student at the Alabaster Lyceum, Delilah is a strategic and cunning mage with deadly ambitions. Her tactical elegance and cold confidence eventually lead her to a position at the Soltryce Academy, which provides her a place to conduct her research as well as the opportunity to rub elbows with the rich and powerful of the Dwendalian Empire. With her unwavering focus, everything is going to plan . . . that is, until she meets Sylas Briarwood. The two quickly fall in love and are married, but their life of wedded bliss is tragically upended when Sylas falls ill, succumbing to his rare disease before Delilah can find a cure. Heartbroken and beyond desperate, Delilah turns to a powerful being who ultimately reunites her with her soulmate . . . with a few monstrous caveats. Though they can pretend that their life together is back to the way it once was, Delilah and Sylas must now walk down the path of no return. What obstacles will befall the Briarwoods as they attempt to resurrect the Whispered One? 80pgs • $19.99 • June 30, 2026

ISBN: 9781506740348 Written by Marieke Nijkamp (W)

Art by Aviv Or (A)

Colors by Diana Sousa (A)

Letters by Jimmy Betancourt (A), Richard Starkings (A)

THE MAGIC ORDER OMNIBUS VOLUME 1 Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics are proud to present the first two arcs of the best-selling fantasy comics thriller. There's a reason you've never seen a ghost. By day, these people live among us as our friends, neighbors, and co-workers. By night, they are the sorcerers, magicians, and wizards who protect us from the forces of darkness. Collected together for the first time in an affordable omnibus edition and features the artwork of modern masters Oliver Coipel and Stuart Immonen. Collects The Magic Order series 1 & 2.

For mature audiences. 376pgs • $29.99 • June 23, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755274 Written by Mark Millar (W)

Art by Olivier Coipel (A), Stuart Immonen (A)

ORPHAN AND THE FIVE BEASTS VOLUME 2: BATH OF BLOOD The returning kung-fu epic graphic novel from James Stokoe, the creator behind Orc Stain and Aliens: Dead Orbit! Orphan Mo is back! After having dispatched two of the five Beasts tasked to her by her late master, the hunt begins for the third. But Mo isn't the only one following the trail, as a whole new cast of eccentric and dangerous players arrive to join the fray. Collects Orphan and the Five Beasts: Bath of Blood #1–#4. 104pgs • $19.99 • June 9, 2026

ISBN: 9781506749365 Written by James Stokoe (W) (A)

THE GOON: BUNCH OF OLD CRAP OMNIBUS VOLUME 3

Take a spin down Lonely Street in this huge, pulpy comics collection of mob bosses to undead ghouls—and the man who fights them all. In the third volume of Eric Powell's Eisner Award-winning series, fear and misery plague the nameless town on the edge of Horse-Eater's Wood. An ancient curse is drawing dark forces to this home of the misbegotten and dreary. Their one hope—the Goon. But when the curse summons a truly black soul, even the Goon's lifelong foe, the Zombie Priest, is subjugated to its powerful will. Collects The Goon Volumes 7–9 with bonus material. 416pgs • $34.99 • June 9, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754185 Written by Eric Powell (W) (A)

THE ART OF THE MIGHTY THOR Another glimpse inside Marvel's bullpen awaits within this collection of original art from The Mighty Thor! The third volume in the Bullpen Books series, this oversized 10 x 14" hardcover edition is a stunning collection of iconic covers and original art reproduced from Marvel's archival scans, alongside a new essay, commentary, and introduction by Walter Simonson. Since his debut in 1962, Thor has remained a key character in the Marvel Universe. The Art of Thor focuses on the work of two of Thor's most celebrated and influential illustrators: the legendary Jack "King" Kirby and the inimitable Walter Simonson. It includes two complete stories from Kirby's definitive run—Thor Annual #2 and Thor #134—and four complete stories from Simonson's run—Thor #337 (the first appearance of fan-favorite character Beta Ray Bill), Thor #338, Thor #339, and Thor #340. Dark Horse's Bullpen Books series showcases characters and creators integral to Marvel Comics history. This volume follows the previous two Bullpen titles, The Art of the Amazing Spider-Man and The Art of the Fantastic Four. 200pgs • $59.99 • June 9, 2026

ISBN: 9781506752808 Art by Walter Simonson (A), Jack Kirby (A)

Editor by John Lind (Editor)

RED BOOK VOLUME 1 Nine students die tragically under mysterious circumstances known as the Dyatlov Pass Incident in Russia. Meng Zhaoguo, a logger with the Red Flag Logging Commune, witnesses a glowing white object crash into the Phoenix Mountain near the Russian border. Four children in the Russian city of Voronezh witness a red egg-shaped UFO descend and a group of seemingly extraterrestrial beings disembark. Flights are immediately diverted into and out of Xiaoshan Airport in China as passengers and crew aboard multiple planes report flashes of otherworldly light from four unidentified objects. How are all the cover-ups by the Chinese and Russian governments over UFO sightings related? James Tynion IV and Michael Avon Oeming follow up their acclaimed work on Blue Book with an all-new volume of "true" tales capturing the strange world of alien encounters—this time focusing on the uncanny extraterrestrial stories of Russia and China. Collects Red Book issues #1–#4.

From the New York Times bestseller and multi-Eisner award-winner James Tynion IV and Eisner award-winner Michael Avon Oeming! 120pgs • $24.99 • June 30, 2026

ISBN: 9781506746814 Written by James Tynion IV (W)

Art by Michael Avon Oeming (A)

MOEBIUS LIBRARY: THE DEPRESSED HUNTER A mind-warping graphic novel from the master of comics, Jean "Moebius" Giraud—for the first time in English! In this graphic novel prequel to The Major, Moebius's Major Grubert finds himself attempting to chase away the blues but getting into a surreal adventure! Taking a vacation to the Airtight Garage to clear his mind, Grubert walks straight into an assassination plot: His own! As the Major goes undercover, the late, great French master cartoonist Moebius returns to form here in The Depressed Hunter, taking readers into the intricate world of the Major's dreams—and nightmares!—with the lush, exquisite pen-and-ink work for which the author is best known. Another intensely psychedelic adventure that only Moebius could take us on! Translated by Diana Schutz, who continues to provide illuminating translator's notes, and skillfully lettered—reflecting Moebius's own work—by Adam Pruett (The World of Edena, The Major). 88pgs • $24.99 • June 9, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753249 Written by Moebius (W) (A)

Translator by Diana Schutz (Translator)

MINECRAFT: OPEN WORLD—THE ENDER TRIALS

Best buddies Sarah and Hector have been playing Minecraft together for a long, long time. But after countless adventures, they come to realize that there's only so much two players can accomplish. So, Sarah and Hector decide to join forces with the new kids on the server: Ziah and Olivia. The four are fast friends. And then they get a server-wide message: a mysterious Quest Master offers an enchanted Elytra, which grants the power of flight, to the first players who can gather four legendary relics. It's an epic prize, but a gauntlet of challenges and an army of mobs stand between the kids and victory. If they want to win, Sarah, Hector, Ziah, and Olivia will need to work together to game like never before! 88pgs • $10.99 • June 16, 2026

ISBN: 9781506743721 Written by Abe Taraky (W)

Art by Rachelle Reyes (A)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES—THE COMPLETE PHASE III PART 2

The climactic final issues of the High Republic Adventures comics saga are collected here! See how the threads of this epic tale tie together in a legendary clash between good and evil! The final fight for the fate of the High Republic has begun! Collects Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Phase III) #11–#20, Echoes of Fear #1–#4, Dispatches from the Occlusion Zone #1–#4, the 2025 Annual one-shot, The Wedding Spectacular one-shot, and The Battle of Eriadu one-shot. 440pgs • $29.99 • June 30, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755373 Written by Daniel José Older (W), George Mann (W)

Art by Harvey Tolibao (A), Caio Filipe (A), Valeria Favoccia (A)

SPACE SCOUTS

A young girl heads to the center of the universe to compete in a reality show to become the next "Space Scout." What starts as a teenage drama turns into deadly war at the edge of the universe as the "winning" recruits are sent into a clandestine interminable battle that they most likely won't survive. Bonus content includes character briefs and pinups by Sergio Aragonés, Brian Hurtt, and Álvaro Martinez Bueno. Collects Space Scouts #1–#3. 144pgs • $29.99 • June 9, 2026

ISBN: 9781506731766 Written by Matt Kindt (W)

Art by David Rubín (A)

SYNTHETICS VOLUME 1

From award–winning writer J. Michael Straczynski and the phenomenal artist Tony Parker comes a new, original science fiction comics story about a final hope for humanity. Earth is dying and soon the human race will be unable to survive… With "dead zones"—areas so toxic no life can survive—littering the Earth and growing every day, it's estimated there are only twenty years remaining before the planet becomes so toxic humanity will die out. Reactions to the news range from denial to rage and everything in between, but can something still be done? If a new type of human—stronger, able to work in toxic environments—could be made, could they be the key to fixing the dead zones and saving the planet? Or will they simply be humanity's last gasp? Collects Synthetics Volume One #1–#4. "Straczynski delivers with all the sci-fi excellence and craftsmanship he's known for. It's a comic that makes you think; it will come at you from different angles." —Comics Bulletin 104pgs • $19.99 • June 23, 2026

ISBN: 9781506751665 Written by J. Michael Straczynski (W)

Art by Tony Parker (A)

Colors by Carrie Strachan (C)

Letters by Steve Dutro (L)

THE ART OF STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE—THE MANGA VOLUME 1

In 1977, the world was changed by the release of George Lucas's seminal science-fantasy epic. Fascinating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and breathtaking action affected audiences in ways that movies never had before and seldom have since. Twenty years later, renowned manga creator Hisao Tamaki adapted the films in his own singular style that allowed legions of Star Wars fans to enjoy their favorite story in an exciting new way. Now, Dark Horse has unearthed and meticulously reassembled Tamaki-sensei's original art boards to chronicle and showcase the creation of a unique artifact of popular culture. The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope—The Manga, Volume 1 collects the first half of the adaptation in high-resolution reproductions of the original, unaltered art. The work is accompanied by an all-new translation of the authentic Japanese lettering, which itself was inspired by the alternate language dub that has been enjoyed by Japanese-speaking audiences for generations. An extensive sketchbook section is included and, for the first time in English, the story is presented in the original right-to-left reading format. 184pgs • $49.99 • June 16, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750347 Art by Hisao Tamaki (A)

Translator by Michael Gombos (Translator)

PURGATORY FUNERAL CAKES VOLUME 2

Baker Margot and her ghostly assis-tant Miro make specialty cakes for the dearly departed. Each cake is made custom—specially crafted based on stories told by the deceased's loved ones. First, Margot listens to stories from the life of Soli Budd, lead singer of the band Leviathan, to create a Flame and Whiskey cake. Then, a chance meeting leads to Margot learning about the unlikely friendship between a young child and an old, retired magician, who bond over their dreams and inspire a Bubble Lemon Pie. A somber, heartwarming tale with stunning art by Sanho. 256pgs • $19.99 • June 30, 2026

ISBN: 9781506751368 Written by Sanho (W) (A) PURGATORY FUNERAL CAKES VOLUME 1

224pgs • TP • $19.99

ISBN: 9781506751351

TOMAHAWK ANGEL VOLUME 3

Bootcamp for the Angelwings has started. Valerie will learn how to kill the monsters . . . and uncover more about her mysterious and disturbing past. As Valerie seeks answers to her past, she discovers the bleak future of humanity and the role of the Angelwings—government soldiers who are trained to kill monsters. With bootcamp about to start, Valerie will feel the heat as she strives to become the strongest Angelwing. But she can't do it alone—she'll need to earn the trust of her teammates. Tomahawk Angel Volume 3 is available in print for the first time. 256pgs • $14.99 • June 23, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754857 Written by Odysseas Theodoratos (W) (A)

ADABANA VOLUME 3

Truth and justice collide at the trial of the shocking double-murder case in the captivating conclusion of this mystery-crime drama manga. The sordid details behind the double murder case are dragged into the light. But this information contradicts Mizuki's previous testimony, offering a glimpse into her true motive. What version of reality will her lawyers accept? And who was truly responsible for the death of Mako Igarashi? The curtain rises on the fateful trial, and only Mizuki and the truth that has become her burden can bring this tragic tale to a close. For mature audiences. 264pgs • $14.99 • June 16, 2026

ISBN: 9781506749310 Written by Non (W) (A)

Translator by Caleb Cook (Translator) CHECKLIST ON SALE MAY 6

