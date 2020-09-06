Dark Horse Reschedules Joe Death And The Graven Image to May (Preview)

Last year, Dark Horse Comics has announced a new original graphic novel by artist Benjamin Schipper, Joe Death And The Graven Image, to be published this month, described as a cross between Mike Mignola, A Fistful of Dollars, and Johnny Cash's Ghost Riders in the Sky. It didn't happen, due to the usual. But it has now been rescheduled for the 4th of May, 2021. Here's how they are now describing the book after a lot longer time spent looking at it…

Somewhere between Mike Mignola, A Fistful of Dollars, and Johnny Cash's Ghost Riders in the Sky, this tale is an adventurous take on the existential hitman, set against a dreamy western backdrop populated by witches, spirits, ghouls, and other monsters. Joe Death explores what it means for Death to undo what he does best. More importantly, what is the true cost of salvation?

After surviving a brutal massacre, the last surviving heir of the town of Hard Hollow is kidnapped by the bloodthirsty bandit, Scary Harry. The spirit of Hard Hollow enlists Joe Death-a six-shooter-totin' grim reaper-to rescue the child. Joe ventures out into the Valley, a desert world with mountains on all sides whose heights reach into the heavens and fissures dive into the underworld itself. He meets all manner of strange characters, creatures, and monsters; each of them all too familiar with Joe's typical line of work.

Emerging writer Benjamin Schipper dives deep into this tale of the reaper with a name, employing a beautiful and quirky style that gives this macabre odyssey all the heart, humor, and tension essential to a modern masterpiece.