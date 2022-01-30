Dark Knights of Steel #4 Preview: Medieval Climate Change Denial

Alexander Luthor destroys evidence of a climate disaster in this preview of Dark Knights of Steel #4, in stores Tuesday from DC. Check out the preview below.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #4 (OF 12)

DC Comics

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Bengal (CA) Yasmine Putri

The arrival of the Els by spaceship 19 years earlier was a pivotal moment for the kingdom, and a prophecy was born! But what were those early years like for the Els, and how did they come to be monarchs of the kingdom? And what catastrophic event triggered everything that was to follow?

