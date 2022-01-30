Dark Knights of Steel #4 Preview: Medieval Climate Change Denial
Alexander Luthor destroys evidence of a climate disaster in this preview of Dark Knights of Steel #4, in stores Tuesday from DC. Check out the preview below.
DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #4 (OF 12)
DC Comics
1221DC075
1221DC076 – DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #4 (OF 12) CVR B JOSHUA MIDDLETON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Tom Taylor (A) Bengal (CA) Yasmine Putri
The arrival of the Els by spaceship 19 years earlier was a pivotal moment for the kingdom, and a prophecy was born! But what were those early years like for the Els, and how did they come to be monarchs of the kingdom? And what catastrophic event triggered everything that was to follow?
In Shops: 2/1/2022
SRP: $3.99
Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.