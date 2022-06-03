Dark Knights of Steel #7 Preview: In This Preview, Batman… WILL DIE

Batman is incinerated in this preview of Dark Knights of Steel #7. Luckily, it's only a dream. Or is it?! Maybe it's the return of… The Knightmares! Please, no! Check out the preview below.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #7

DC Comics

0422DC104

0422DC105 – Dark Knights of Steel #7 Ejikure Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Nathan Gooden (CA) Dan Mora

With three kingdoms on the brink of war, Batman is in hiding, recovering from an attack and a shocking betrayal. But Batman finds he's not the only unfortunate soul to be taken in by his surprise rescuers—strange, magical youngsters have been given sanctuary alongside the bastard prince, Bruce Wayne. Will these teen outcasts change everything Batman believes in? Or will they perish at the hands of a demon?

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.