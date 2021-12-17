Darkhold: Spider-Man #1 Preview: Things Could Be Worse
A zombie plague has overtaken New York in this preview of Darkhold: Spider-Man #1. But on the bright side, Peter and Gwen Stacy are married! Check out the preview below.
Darkhold: Spider-Man #1
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Alex Paknadel (A) Diogenes Neves (CA) James Harren
THE SPIDER TRAPPED IN A WEB OF HIS OWN MAKING!
After reading from the ancient Darkhold, Spider-Man was meant to gain the power to enter the dread Chthon's dimension and stop him from spreading his mythic darkness across the globe. Instead the book drove him insane – but what does that mean for the stalwart Peter Parker? Dive into a warped world of Spider-Man's broken mind!
RATED T+
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
