Darkhold: Spider-Man #1 Preview: Things Could Be Worse

A zombie plague has overtaken New York in this preview of Darkhold: Spider-Man #1. But on the bright side, Peter and Gwen Stacy are married! Check out the preview below.

Darkhold: Spider-Man #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Alex Paknadel (A) Diogenes Neves (CA) James Harren

THE SPIDER TRAPPED IN A WEB OF HIS OWN MAKING!

After reading from the ancient Darkhold, Spider-Man was meant to gain the power to enter the dread Chthon's dimension and stop him from spreading his mythic darkness across the globe. Instead the book drove him insane – but what does that mean for the stalwart Peter Parker? Dive into a warped world of Spider-Man's broken mind!

