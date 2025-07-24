Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter

Darkseid Comes To DC Comics' Absolute Universe This Week (Spoilers)

Darkseid comes to DC Comics' Absolute Universe this week (Spoilers)

Article Summary Darkseid makes his long-awaited debut in DC Comics' Absolute Universe, shaking up cosmic events.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 explores surreal, reality-bending storytelling linked to DC's next event.

Hints of Darkseid's involvement suggest major threats ahead for Absolute Superman and the multiverse.

Upcoming issues of Absolute Martian Manhunter tie directly into the larger Absolute/All In crossover.

Yesterday saw the publication of Superman #28, with Superman facing down the Absolute Saturn Girl from Darkseid's Legion of Super-Heroes, with multiple realities and a familiar face promising a new event was coming. And Absolute Superman is threatened by a Father Box and a vision of Apokalips on a future Earth. But yesterday also saw Absolute Martian Manhunter, a surreal, psychedelic comic book series more focused on experience than plot, but with Absolute Martian Manhunter #5, it seems to be leading the way to the upcoming DC All In/Absolute crossover event.

With internal monologue narration matched by a transmission of thoughts about cosmic darkness. But where are those transmissions coming from? Well, Absolute Martian Manhunter goes where not even Absolute Superman has gone yet, and the rest are far behind…

It gives us Darkseid. Real, imagined, hallucination or ever-present being, there really is no difference in Absolute Martian Manhunter. But one way or another, Darkseid is on the board. If that's how you say it, of course…

It is, it is how you say it. Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez is out there… though there will be a gap between the next issue and the one after that…

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #5 (OF 12)

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

THE MARTIAN IN A CITY-WIDE BLACKOUT! An attack on Middleton power stations! A city-wide blackout! As night falls, dark sides are unleashed! It's John Jones and the Martian against a city full of psychopaths! And the one behind it all! $4.99 7/23/2025 ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #6 (OF 12)

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

THE MARTIAN MARCHES INTO MADNESS! Ideas explode like atom bombs, minds melt, and colors clash in the darkness behind the eyes of every person on the planet. It's Green Martian versus White Martian, John Jones versus madness itself, as he fights to save his family–and the world. $4.99 8/27/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!