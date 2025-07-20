Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absloute, legion

Superman Surprise Reveal Promises A DC Event is Coming (SuperSpoilers)

Superman #28 surprise reveal promises a DC event is coming... can you handle a Crisis? (SuperSpoilers)

Article Summary Superman #28 introduces a shocking twist with the return of Superboy-Prime from a pocket universe.

Time Trooper, revealed as a future Doomsday, sparks a new clash of realities involving Superman.

Superboy-Prime’s fourth wall break teases an upcoming major DC Comics event tied to Darkseid’s Legion.

Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora’s story sets the stage for a crisis that will impact the entire DC Universe.

This week sees the publication of Superman #28 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora from DC Comics. With Superman meeting the Absolute Legion version of Saturn Girl, working for Darkseid.

But as one universe of the future collides with another from the present, it looks like we'll also be going sideways. As the history of the Time Traooper, currently revealed to be a thinned-down version of Doomsday from the future, does what a Time Trapper always does when presented with Superman, a Legion and a contradiction in continuity. He opens a pocket universe. And look who he finds there…

Yup, he stuck in his thumb and pulled out a Superboy-Prime. First appearing in DC Comics Presents #87 in 1985 as part of the multiversal crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, he was created by Elliot S. Maggin and Curt Swan. From a parallel Earth like our own called Earth-Prime, devoid of any superhumans, where Superman and the other comic superheroes were fictional characters, the 15-year-old DC fanboy Clark Kent finds himself established as an actual alternate version of Superboy and developing real Kryptonian powers. Surviving the Crisis, trapped in another dimension, he became psychotic. Escaping into the mainstream DC Universe, he changed reality, including the resurrection of Jason Todd, different incarnations of the Legion of Super-Heroes, Hawkman and Hawkgirl, rebooted the Doom Patrol and the Metal Men, before joining the Justice League in facing down the Batman Who Laughs and returning to his own reality. What a perfect person to deal with the two realities presenting themselves…

And he's breaking the fourth wall again, promising an event. You know that big Omega sign they have been teasing… a Crisis and Absolute Evil.

SUPERMAN #28

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERMAN VERSUS DARKSEID'S LEGION–A CRUCIAL NEW CHAPTER OF THE ALL IN SAGA! Since the start of All In, Darkseid's Legion has stalked the DC Universe. And now they finally attack Superman! What is this Legion's deadly mission and how does it kick off the next phase of All In?! Don't miss out on this crucial issue that sets up a massive event for Superman and the DC Universe!

Retail: $4.99 7/23/2025

