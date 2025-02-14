Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, darkseid

Darkseid Is… Aquaman

Darkseid Is... Aquaman in Aquaman #3 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms, publkished by DC Comics in March and going to FOC.

They said it in the solicitations. They teased it in the comic book. But having it written out on the front cover in time for FOC just makes it all the more real. Darkseid Is… Aquaman. Previously, on Bleeding Cool, I talked about where Darkseid would be turning up next in the DC Universe after his dramatic death in the DC All-In Special.

And as seen in Aquaman #2 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms…

Just remember, in New Gods, Orion, son of Darkseid, is also suffering from Darkseid face.

And the Challengers Of The Unknown are getting their own Darkseid faces courtesy of the Darkseid anomalies…

Everyone has Darkseid face!

AQUAMAN #3 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

DARKSEID IS…AQUAMAN?! A journey into the heart of darkness has brought Arthur Curry one step closer to finding his kingdom…but is the allure of freedom too much for the uncanny undersea champion to resist? Temptation draws Aquaman to the depths as a new villain joins the fray…and a squad of mer-mercenaries? Lori Lemaris is on the prowl in the latest installment of the Aquaman epic! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

AQUAMAN #4 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

BETRAYAL IN SHIFTING WATERS! Aquaman heads upstream to uncover the mystery around the infection of the blue…so why does that spark an unholy alliance with a mermaid assassin? And what on earth (or otherwise) does that have to do with sky pirates and prophecies?! Revelations run wild as our hero looks for a way home before he's seduced by the great blue beyond! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

