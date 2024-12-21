Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: aquaman, darkseid

Where Will Darkseid Turn Up Next In The DC Comics Universe? (Spoilers)

Where will Darkseid turn up next in the DC Comics Universe? Bleeding Cool looks at three Darlseid faces out there...(Spoilers)

Article Summary Darkseid's death shakes up DC Universe in New Gods and Challengers Of The Unknown #1.

Aquaman series teases Darkseid's influence with Apokolips and a surprising transformation.

Orion and the Challengers face Darkseid's looming legacy with hidden secrets and anomalies.

Upcoming comics by Ram V, Christopher Cantwell, and Jeremy Adams hint at Darkseid's return.

This week saw DC Comics publish New Gods #1 and Challengers Of The Unknown #1, and is about to start publishing the new Aquaman series next year.

That begins with god Amaxazu (you read about her first on Bleeding Cool) observing the death of Darkseid in the DC All-In event, and taking steps…

And they do make sure we know that Darkseid is dead. Was that a little too subtle?

Okay, Orion, that should do it.

The Challengers Of The Unknown are also very aware that Darkseid is dead. And are also, with Mister Terrific, trying to deal with some of that fallout.

Next up to ride the Darkseid wave is Aquaman #2, the solicitation for the second issue tells us "Earth's uncanny undersea hero must train like never before to stand a chance of recovering Atlantis from its untimely apocalypse…or should we say Apokolips?" So, basically, Atlantis is destroyed and it has something to do with Darkseid. If you thought that was just a little wordplay, the solicitation for Aquaman #3 states "DARKSEID IS…AQUAMAN?! A journey into the heart of darkness has brought Arthur Curry one step closer to finding his kingdom…but is the allure of freedom too much for the uncanny undersea champion to resist?" with this cover.

But he's not the only one with Darkseid face, Orion, son of Darkseid, looks like he's been hiding a secret for a long time…

And the Challengers Of The Unknown are getting their own Darkseid faces courtesy of the Darkseid anomalies…

New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle and Challengers Of The Unknown #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Sean Izaakse were published this week by DC Comics. Aquaman #1 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms will be published on the 8th of January, 2025, by DC Comics

