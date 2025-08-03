Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, man of steel

DC Absolute Editions: Man Of Steel, Batman RIP & Wonder Woman Historia

DC Absolute Editions for Man Of Steel, Batman RIP, Wonder Woman Historia, Daytripper, White Knight, Crisis, Batman & Robin and Blackest Night

Article Summary Explore new and reprinted DC Absolute Editions for Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more in 2026.

Discover oversized, deluxe hardcovers featuring iconic runs from John Byrne, Grant Morrison, and Kelly Sue DeConnick.

Key Absolute releases include Batman R.I.P, Crisis on Infinite Earths, Blackest Night, and Batman: White Knight.

Enjoy expanded extras, remastered art, and slipcase presentations in these high-end collector's Absolute editions.

New and reprinted Absolute titles coming from DC Comics in 2026, an art-first format pioneered by former VP Scott Dunbier, with oversized hardcovers, anywhere between 6 and 24 standard issues, sometimes in multiple volumes, in a slipcase, modelled on the French style of collections. And not to be confused with the Absolute Universe, also from DC Comics. We are yet to see an Absolute Absolute series, but it will happen.

Superman: The Man of Steel by John Byrne: Absolute Edition

21 July 2026 $100 200 pages

A New Era Begins for the Last Son of Krypton. John Byrne's historic reinvention of Superman returns in DC's most prestigious format. After Crisis on Infinite Earths, DC tapped legendary writer-artist John Byrne to reimagine Superman for a new era—one that would redefine the hero's origins, relationships, and philosophy. In The Man of Steel, Byrne delivers a bold, character-driven reboot full of modern gravitas and timeless charm, setting the stage for every Superman story to come. From first meetings with Batman and Lois Lane to the rise of Lex Luthor and the eerie debut of Bizarro, this six-issue series reshaped the mythos of the Man of Tomorrow with unmatched clarity and heart. This Absolute Edition collects The Man of Steel #1–6 in an oversized hardcover format with deluxe features and extras.

Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, Nicola Scott

7 July 2026, $100 256 pages

Before Wonder Woman, there were the Amazons. This is their legend. In Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, Kelly Sue DeConnick and three master artists deliver a sweeping, visually stunning saga of rebellion, birth, and divine justice. As the Olympian goddesses rise against patriarchal tyranny, they create the Amazons—a society of women born to resist, to protect, and to change the world. Each chapter of this Absolute Edition is a gallery of visual splendor: Phil Jimenez's ornate myth-weaving, Gene Ha's lush allegory, and Nicola Scott's grounded drama coalesce into a timeless origin for Themyscira. This is more than a Wonder Woman prelude—it's a foundational myth rendered in gold. Collects Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1–3.

Grant Morrison, David Finch, Chris Burnham, Frazer Irving, Cameron Stewart

2 June 2026 $125 712 pages

A new Dark Knight rises—and he's not alone. Witness the bold reinvention of the Batman legacy in a story of legacy, resurrection, and rebellion. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's apparent death, Dick Grayson dons the cape and cowl, teaming up with Damian Wayne—the deadly and defiant new Robin. Together, they form a dynamic duo unlike any Gotham has seen before. Batman & Robin by Grant Morrison: Absolute Edition collects the entirety of Morrison's acclaimed run, including the full Batman & Robin series, Batman: The Return, and The Return of Bruce Wayne. This oversized hardcover features meticulously restored artwork, bonus content, and a slipcase presentation worthy of the legacy it redefines. This Absolute Edition includes: Batman & Robin #1–16 (2009–2011), Batman: The Return #1 (2011), Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne #1–6 (2010) and additional backmatter and bonus content from the original Absolute release

Gabriel Ba, Fabio Moon

17 March 2026 $100 304 pages

An emotionally resonant, visually stunning meditation on life, death, and the moments that define us—crafted by Eisner Award-winning creators Fábio Moon and Gabriel Bá. What are the most important days of your life? In this Eisner Award-winning masterpiece by Fábio Moon and Gabriel Bá, follow aspiring writer Brás de Oliva Domingos through ten pivotal moments—each ending in his death. Set in vibrant Brazil, each chapter explores love, loss, family, and the fragile beauty of existence. This Absolute edition collects the full 10-issue Daytripper series, along with concept art, scripts, and behind-the-scenes material in an oversized, slipcased format.

Grant Morrison, Lee Garbett, Tony S. Daniel

3 March 2026,$100 432 pages

The mind of Bruce Wayne unravels and Gotham trembles as Grant Morrison's genre-defining epic reaches its haunting crescendo in this oversize Absolute Edition. Visionary writer Grant Morrison plunges the Dark Knight into psychological chaos as a shadowy conspiracy targets Bruce Wayne at his most vulnerable. When a mysterious woman seduces her way into Bruce's life and the enigmatic Black Glove strikes, Batman's mind begins to fracture, leading to his shocking disappearance and a city left defenseless. Collecting the full Batman R.I.P. saga, this Absolute Edition presents the story in its most immersive form yet, featuring remastered artwork that showcases the madness, mystery, and mythos of one of the most daring Batman tales ever told. Collects Batman #676-683, #701-702 and DC Universe #0.

Marvin Wolfman, George Perez

26 May 2026, $125, 736 pages

Before there was a multiverse, there was the Crisis that ended it. Revisit the legendary event that changed comics forever like never before! Working from Jerry Ordway's original inks and original art provided by fans worldwide, every issue and cover has been remastered to showcase the fine lines and beauty that never made it to print…until now! Recolored against Anthony Tollin, Tom Ziuko, and Carl Gafford's original colors, there is no better way to experience this masterpiece series. Featuring CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #1-12, HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1-2, numerous brand-new essays from creators of the time, and more surprise wonders, this one-of-a-kind collection is not to be missed! The art has been remastered from inker Jerry Ordway's original artwork, as well as art provided by fans, and it has been recolored against the original comics.

Geoff Johns, Ivan Reis, Doug Mahnke

19 May 2026 $125 576 pages

The dead rise and emotions ignite in Absolute Blackest Night, DC's epic crossover event that plunges the universe into darkness. As the Black Lantern Corps spreads death across the galaxy, heroes and villains alike must confront their pasts—and their fallen allies. Can Hal Jordan and the surviving Lantern Corps unite to stop the ultimate force of death? Absolute Blackest Night collects the full main event of DC's 2009 crossover, including Blackest Night #0–8, Untold Tales of the Blackest Night #1, DC Universe #0, Blackest Night Director's Cut #1, and Green Lantern #43–48 and 50–52. This deluxe edition presents the saga in oversized format with remastered coloring, bonus content, and commentary from the creators. A cosmic war of emotion unfolds as the Black Lanterns rise, threatening to extinguish all life and light in the universe.

Sean Murphy, Sean Murphy

5 May 2026 $100 400 pages

In a Gotham turned upside down, the Joker becomes its last hope, and Batman its greatest threat. Writer/artist Sean Murphy's groundbreaking reinvention of the Batman mythos arrives in an oversize, deluxe format. In this bold and thought-provoking tale, the Joker, now cured of his madness and calling himself Jack Napier, sets out to expose Gotham's deepest corruption and hold Batman accountable for his unchecked war on crime. As Napier rises to political power and the city begins to embrace his vision of reform, old wounds reopen and new secrets surface, challenging the very natures of heroism, justice, and redemption. Collecting the complete eight-issue miniseries, this definitive edition is a must-have for fans of mature, character-driven storytelling that redefines the line between savior and sinner. Collects Batman: White Knight #1-8.

