DC Cancels Orders For Zatanna: The Jewel Of Gravesend Graphic Novel

Scheduled for early April 2021, DC Comics has cancelled all retailer orders for the DC YA original graphic novel Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend by Alys Arden, Jacquelin De Leon and Ariana Maher. DC Comics has told retailers that the graphic novel will be resolicited for release at a later date, but for now, the book is off the schedules. Here is how it was originally listed and previewed by DC.

There's more to the mobsters, mystics, and mermaids at the last stop on the D/F/Q trains: Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. Zatanna's not your typical New Yorker. She walks her giant rabbit on a leather leash down the boardwalk, lives in a colossal architectural wonder known as the Golden Elephant, had her first kiss in the Haunted Hell Gate ride–and wouldn't have it any other way. But the time for having fun in Luna Park comes to an end when a mystic's quest for a powerful jewel unravels everything Zatanna thought she knew about herself and her beloved neighborhood. Mysteries and magic surround her as she reveals the truth about her family's legacy, and confronts the illusion that has been cast over her entire life. From the bewitching mind behind The Casquette Girls, Alys Arden, and with enchanting artwork by Jacquelin de Leon, comes the story of a girl stuck in the middle of a magical rivalry and forced to choose between love, family, and magic without hurting anyone…or worse.

DC Comics has had a rough year when it comes to employee numbers, and they lost Michele Wells who was spearheading much of the YA OGN line, with a decimation of editorial numbers. Frankly, it's a miracle more books like Zatanna: The Jewel Of Gravesend haven't been pushed down the schedules right now, so be grateful for small mercies at this time of year.