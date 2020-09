DC Comics Cancel Wonder Woman 1984 Variants, Reschedules For December

To coincide with the new December 25th release date of Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 film, DC Comics' Wonder Woman 1984 variant covers planned for October, will be resolicited for December on sale. Orders for the nine previously solicited variants have been cancelled, including the Jim Lee variant for Justice League #54 that was originally on FOC for this Sunday.

The variant covers were not listed in the December 2020 solicitations, but DC Comics stated that these will be rescheduled for December-shipping comic books at a later date. And if anyone is experiencing this as deja vu, you'd be right as back in April, DC Comics cancelled them all back then as well, and resolicited them for October.

That is unless Warner Bros change the date for Wonder Woman 1984 yet again. Seriously, America, what is it with you and releasing movies on Christmas Day? It's strange behaviour, it really is.

This is the original list back in April:

SUPERMAN #24 WONDER WOMAN 84 J SCOTT CAMPBELL VAR ED

JUSTICE LEAGUE #48 WONDER WOMAN 84 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO VAR ED

FLASH #757 WONDER WOMAN 84 VAR ED

BATMAN SUPERMAN #11 WONDER WOMAN 84 VAR ED

ACTION COMICS #1024 WONDER WOMAN 84 JENNY FRISON VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #760 WONDER WOMAN 84 ADAM HUGHES VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #759 WONDER WOMAN 84 MOVIE POSTER VAR ED

DETECTIVE COMICS #1024 WONDER WOMAN 84 STANLEY LAU VAR ED

BATMAN #96 WONDER WOMAN 84 JIM LEE VAR ED JOKER WAR

This is what it looked like for October:

BATMAN #101 WONDER WOMAN 84 J SCOTT CAMPBELL VAR ED

DETECTIVE COMICS #1028 WONDER WOMAN 84 STANLEY LAU VAR ED

JUSTICE LEAGUE #54 WONDER WOMAN 84 JIM LEE VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #764 WONDER WOMAN 84 ADAM HUGHES VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #764 WONDER WOMAN 84 MOVIE POSTER ART

ACTION COMICS #1026 WONDER WOMAN 84 FRANK CHO VAR ED

SUPERMAN #26 WONDER WOMAN 84 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO VAR ED

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #13 WONDER WOMAN 84 JENNY FRISON VAR ED

THE FLASH #763 WONDER WOMAN 84 NICOLA SCOTT VAR ED

And so for December? Who knows. Let's see where Wonder Woman 1984 is by then. Maybe we'll actually get to see them by then.