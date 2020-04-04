Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers Postponed by DC Comics

In the most recent Diamond Previews (suddenly available free), DC Comics listed all their planned comics for June. This included a number of variant covers for comic books lined to the Wonder Woman 1984 movie. As well as direct market comic books being delayed, that movie has also been rescheduled. As a result, DC Comics is to delay those variant covers as well. That's if they are even able to punish the non-variant versions. Right now, no one seems to be sure of anything regarding the future of the comic book industry.

DC had a lot of big-name creators on their Wonder Woman 1984 variants, planned across a number of titles. They included J Scott Campbell, Gabriele Del'Otto, Adam Hughes, Artgerm, Jenny Frison, Frank Cho, Jim Lee and more. DC Comics has told retailers that the affected variant covers, originally scheduled for June, will now be rescheduled for August. Which is when the movie is now planned to be released. Here's a list of the covers and their creators of covers that are now being moved to a more relevant date.

Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers

SUPERMAN #24 WONDER WOMAN 84 J SCOTT CAMPBELL VAR ED

JUSTICE LEAGUE #48 WONDER WOMAN 84 GABRIELE DELL OTTO VAR ED

FLASH #757 WONDER WOMAN 84 VAR ED

BATMAN SUPERMAN #11 WONDER WOMAN 84 VAR ED

ACTION COMICS #1024 WONDER WOMAN 84 JENNY FRISON VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #760 WONDER WOMAN 84 ADAM HUGHES VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #759 WONDER WOMAN 84 MOVIE POSTER VAR ED

DETECTIVE COMICS #1024 WONDER WOMAN 84 STANLEY LAU VAR ED

BATMAN #96 WONDER WOMAN 84 JIM LEE VAR ED JOKER WAR

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for release on August 14th, 2020. Here's the variant cover for Wonder Woman #759 now being rescheduled. The other covers will be revealed at a closer date to the new release as well.

