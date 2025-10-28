DC Comics Cancels Brian Bendis Batman Deluxe Hardcover For February

Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: alan moore brian bolland, brian bendis

As Marvel ramps up Brian Bendis reprints, with three Omnibuses next month, DC cancels their Brian Bendis Batman Deluxe hardcover for February

Well, that makes for interesting timing. Last month, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Brian Bendis was returning to Marvel Comics in 2026 and speculated on some of the available projects it might make sense to add his name to. I didn't mention Jessica Jones as a possibility, and I probably should have. But notably, DC Comics had listed a Batman Universe Deluxe edition for February 2026, featuring the Batman story that Bendis wrote for the Walmart-distributed comic book magazine. But then sent it to the cornfield, it is currently listed on Amazon.com for publication in 2079, and on BNC as "postponed indefinitely" which is usually used to keep books on the system, allowing you to reschedule when you have a firmer date. Without making any commitments. Maybe when the news won't be all full of "Brian Bendis Back At Marvel" headlines. Which it will be very shortly. The Amazon.co.uk listing for Batman: Universe Deluxe is still scheduled for February, but odds are that it will change soon as well. Possibly shortly after Bleeding Cool points it out…

Batman: Universe: Deluxe Edition Hardcover – January 2, 2079 by Brian Michael Bendis, Nick Derington

The world's greatest detective takes on his wildest case–across the multiverse. When a priceless Fabergé egg goes missing, it kicks off a cosmic case only Batman can solve. From Gotham to Dinosaur Island to the depths of space, the Dark Knight's pursuit of Vandal Savage takes him to every corner of the DC Universe–and even inside a White Lantern ring. As the Riddler, Green Lantern, Jonah Hex, and others cross his path, Batman must navigate ancient secrets and cosmic threats to keep the universe from unraveling. Collects Batman: Universe #1-6.