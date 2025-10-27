Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: brian bendis, daredevil

Will Brian Bendis Return To The Avengers For Marvel Comics?

Article Summary Brian Bendis is returning to Marvel Comics in 2026, but his new title is still secret.

Speculation surrounds Bendis possibly writing Daredevil, relaunching Miles Morales, or Avengers.

Avengers #800 teases a surprise creative team from the series’ past and may feature Brian Bendis.

Bendis previously shaped Marvel’s Avengers and could help relaunch the team for a new era.

The word I received last month that Brian Bendis is returning to Marvel Comics in 2026 has solidified over the MCM London Comic Con this past weekend. But what he will be writing for Marvel Comics has not been identified. But there is some mindless speculation, and you know Bleeding Cool is always down with that.

The current Daredevil run written by Saladin Ahmed ended with Daredevil #25 last month, with art by Jose Luis Soared , Oren Junior and Jesus Aburtov , with a final "The End… For Now". The new Daredevil Born Again TV series is coming. Might Brian Bendis be the one to return to the Daredevil comic, after his run two=plus decades ago that was heavily influential on both the Netflix and Disney Daredevil series? With season two of Born Again coming at the beginning of March?

ended with Daredevil #25 last month, with art by , and , with a final "The End… For Now". The new Daredevil Born Again TV series is coming. Might Brian Bendis be the one to return to the Daredevil comic, after his run two=plus decades ago that was heavily influential on both the Netflix and Disney Daredevil series? With season two of Born Again coming at the beginning of March? Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 is described a grand finale for the end of January 2026. Might it get a relaunch from Miles Morales' creator Brian Bendis? Especially with Ultimate Spider-Man, the comic that Morales originally appeared in as Spider-Man, also reaching its end in December?

Avengers #800 in January is solicited as being written by Jed MacKay and a "surprise writer" and a "surprise artist" described as a "blockbuster return creative team from Avengers' past". Is Brian Bendis returning to the Avengers series, and maybe relaunching it in February or March? Will that artist be David Finch?

As I said, I know that he has signed the deal to return to Marvel Comics, but on what I am not sure. If I had to put money on it, he's the Avengers #800 writer, but the others are possibilities too. As of course is him reviving Street Poet Ray for Marvel Comics, but I think these first three guesses are the most likely.

AVENGERS #34/800

JED MACKAY & SURPRISE WRITER (W) • FARID KARAMI & SURPRISE ARTIST (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (ISSUES #34-36 ARE CONNECTING COVERS)

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

X-MEN TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AVENGERS LEGACY ISSUE #800!

• EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES mark a critical MILESTONE with eight hundred issues!

• Everything has been building toward this: MYRDDIN's ENDGAME!

• KANG stands revealed at the precipice of a NEW UNIVERSE!

• PLUS: A SURPRISE CAN'T-MISS BLOCKBUSTER RETURN CREATIVE TEAM FROM AVENGERS' PAST!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

