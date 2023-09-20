Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Facsimile, Hardware, trial of the amazons

DC Comics Cancels Hardware, Trial Of Amazons & Batman Foil Facsimiles

DC Comics has cancelled a number of planned items for the end of 2023. First to go is the Hardware: Season One collected trade paperback.

DC Comics has cancelled a number of planned items for the end of 2023. First to go is the Hardware: Season One collected paperback. Looks like you'll have to make do with the more expensive hardcover from last year.

The same is also true of the Trial of the Amazons collected edition softcover planned for the 23rd of November 2023. All existing orders for both will be cancelled, and there are no plans to resolicit them. Hardcovers it is.

While DC Comics have also cancelled the foil variant covers of upcoming Batman Facsimile Editions, from their December 2023 solicits, specifically Batman #404 Facsimile Edition, Batman #405 Facsimile Edition, Batman #406 Facsimile Edition, and Batman #407 Facsimile Edition. No foils for you! Just standard non-reflective covers!

And while we are at it, the Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #6 1:25 variant cover is cancelled. DC Comics will shed a single tier. Do you see what I did there?

Hardware Season One

by Brandon Thomas, Reginald Hudlin, Greg Pak, Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz

Brilliant scientist Curtis Metcalf was framed by his boss—now he's out to clear his name and fight back! One of the most popular Milestone characters returns, reimagined for the 21st century! Curtis Metcalf was the brightest shining star of Alva Industries, a brilliant scientist mentored by Edwin Alva since childhood…until the failures of Alva technology at the "Big Bang" disaster threatened to destroy the company, and Alva needed a scapegoat. Now Curtis is on the run from the Dakota police department…but a man as smart—and paranoid—as Curtis takes precautions. With a nearly indestructible suit of armor and remarkable inventions that he never handed over to Alva, Curtis stands determined to do much more than clear his name…he's going to take the fight back to Alva himself! Writer Brandon Thomas (Future State: Aquaman, Excellence) is joined by Hardware co-creator and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan, alongside comics legend Bill Sienkiewicz, to open a legendary new chapter in the story of the Milestone Universe's most complicated man! Is a better world on his mind? Or just a world built for him? This volume collects Hardware: Season One #1-6 and Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0.

