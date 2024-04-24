Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: Amalga, DC Vs Marvel, jim lee, omnibus

Jim Lee Posts His Art For DC Vs Marvel & Amalgam Omnibus Covers

DC Comics Publisher and CCO Jim Lee posted to Instagram, "It can now be revealed: Marvel vs DC Omnibus cover"

Article Summary Jim Lee reveals covers for DC Vs Marvel & Amalgam Omnibus editions on Instagram.

Both Omnibus collections to feature epic crossovers, set for release August 6, 2024.

Cover artists include Jim Lee, John Romita Jr, and Dave Gibbons, each priced at $150.

Omnibuses exclude JLA/Avengers and works by Gerard Jones, celebrate classic stories.

In February, Bleeding Cool ran the scoop and broke the story that Marvel and DC Comics were to reprint all their crossover titles, as well as the Amalgam line of books. The following day, they both totally coincidentally announced that they would be publishing two Omnibuses, DC Versus Marvel Omnibus with 1064 pages and DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, at 960 pages, both with cover prices at $150 each, both on the 6th of August, 2024.

Now DC Comics Publisher and CCO Jim Lee posted to Instagram, "It can now be revealed: Marvel vs DC Omnibus cover—collecting the Big Two crossovers from yesteryear. Are you not entertained? Coming your way later this year inks by the ever dashing, ink hashing scottwilliamsinks; hues by the scintillating, ever colorful @sinccolor"

Jim Lee followed up with the Amalgam book cover, saying, "Because you asked so nicely—here's the Amalgam (@dcofficial and @marvel) universe omnibus collection cover now inked (by @scottwilliamsinks) and colored (by @sinccolor). I thank my collaborators all the time for their dedication to the most insane assignments. Unfortunately we don't get paid per character or per line. We just can't help ourselves #amalgamuniverse #dccomics #marvelcomics"

We also have the bookstore cover images for both, one from John Romita Jr and another from Dave Gibbons. The two volumes will each have the Jim Lee direct-market-exclusive cover available only in local comic book shops.

DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus– August 6, 2024, 1024 pages

DC Versus Marvel #1-4

DC/Marvel: All Access #1-4

Unlimited Access #1-4

Bat-Thing #1

Bruce Wayne: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. #1

Bullets and Bracelets #1

Challengers of the Fantastic #1

Doctor Strangefate #1

Iron Lantern #1

Legends of the Dark Claw #1

Lobo the Duck #1

Speed Demon #1

Spider-Boy #1

Super Soldier #1

Thorion of the New Asgods #1

X-Patrol #1.

DC Versus Marvel Omnibus Hardcover – August 6, 2024, 960 pages

Batman/Captain America #1

Batman/Daredevil #1

Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1

Batman/Spider-Man #1

Daredevil/Batman #1

DC Special Series #27 – Batman Vs Hulk

Darkseid vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1

Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1

Incredible Hulk vs. Superman #1

Marvel and DC Present Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1

Marvel Treasury Edition #28 – Superman And Spider-Man

Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights #1

Silver Surfer/Superman #1

Spider-Man and Batman #1

Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man #1

Superman/Fantastic Four #1.

This doesn't include their 2004 JLA/Avengers, which was recently reprinted in a limited run to benefit the Hero Initiative in the name of George Perez, nor the work of Gerard Jones.

