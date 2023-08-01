Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: natasha irons, Steel, Steelworks

DC Comics Looks To Give Natasha Irons An Upgrade (Spoilers)

DC Comics was increasing a focus on the family of John Henry Irons, better known as Steel, including Natasha Irons.

Bleeding Cool previously talked about how DC Comics was increasing a focus on the family of John Henry Irons, better known as Steel, within the DC Universe. With Michael Dorn writing Steelworks, set in Metropolis, looking at both Steel and his family, while the Justice Society Of America introduced his ancestor, John Henry Jr as a missing Golden Age superhero sidekick. Today's Steelworks is taking a new look at Natasha Irons.

Natasha Irons first appeared in Steel #1 in 1994, created by Louise Simonson and Chris Bastista. A super-genius like her uncle John Henry Irons, she took on the role of Steel when her uncle is injured. In a previous continuity, she gained super-powers in the comic 52, under the name Starlight. When her powers changed, she became Vaperlock. The New 52 reboot reset all that. And in DC Rebirth, she is back in the armour. A member of the nacent Justice League Queer, she also becomes a member of the new Titans. But might she be getting superpowers again?

Merging with her own suit, turning her into more of a literal Steel rather than a Starlight or Vaporlock? Here's how she will be looking on the cover of Steelworks #5 in two months if you are looking for clues…

STEELWORKS #3 (OF 6) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Michael Dorn (A) Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere

AT THE MERCY OF THE SILVER MIST! Natasha Irons may have solved the mystery of the strange intruder at Steelworks Tower…but will she live to tell the tale? The Silver Mist's plan to sabotage Steel's technology takes a twisted new turn, and murder is in the air! Meanwhile, John Henry's bold vision for Metropolis has driven a wedge between him and the Super-Family, all on the eve of Metropolis's biggest celebration: Centennial Day.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/01/2023

STEELWORKS #4 (OF 6) CVR A EDDY BARROWS

(W) Michael Dorn (A) Sami Basri (CA) Eddy Barrows

CENTENNIAL DAY UNDER SIEGE! As crowds gather for Metropolis's biggest annual celebration–Centennial Day–danger lurks on the horizon as Charles Walker III and his deadly Silver Mist plan their endgame against John Henry Irons! When the Steelworks tech turns on its creators, Steel will need the help of the entire Super-Family to turn the tides…but is that their true plan? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/5/2023

STEELWORKS #5 (OF 6) CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Michael Dorn (A) Sami Basri (CA) Rafa Sandoval

THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER HAS ARRIVED! Our heroes brace for impact as a startling new weapon emerges from deep beneath Hob's Bay to wreak havoc on Metropolis! As the fight for the future of the city nears its shocking final showdown, Steel and Superwoman's combined powers–and their engagement–will be tested like never before!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023

