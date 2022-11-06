Who Is John Henry Jr In DC's New Golden Age?

It's John Henry Jr time! The solicitation for the DC New Golden Age one-shot this week by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui is bringing us new Golden Age Heroes for the DC Universe. It looks like these are characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it and now are being returned under the Time Masters watch, with DC continuity retconning around them. Flashpoint Beyond #6 gave us the name of The Thirteen. Use this tag to keep up with details on them as they roll out on Bleeding Cool over the weekend.

So we have Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern. A series of familiar but also unfamiliar names. And this week's New Golden Age will start to tell us who is who and where we may – or may not – have seen them before. And Bleeding Cool is going to give you a sneak peek. Because John Henry Jr is the great uncle of John Henry Irons, otherwise known as DC's Steel. And giving that character a new legacy of his own, for his 30th anniversary next year.

Full Name: John Henry Irons

Occupation: Student

Marital Status: Single

Known Relatives: Butter Irons (brother), John Henry Irons II, a k a, Steel (grandnephew); Natasha Irons, a k a Steel II (great-grandniece)

Affiliation: None

Rase of Operations: Knoxville, TN

First Appearance: DC: THE NEW FRONTIER #6

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 255 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Born In Knoxville. Tennessee, in 1953. John Henry Irons was four years old when he and his older brother watched their neighbor's house be set on fire by the Ku Klux Klan. Father and husband John Wilson was the only one to escape the blaze, while his wife and daughter died. Although John Henry and his brother told the police they had witnessed the Ku Klux Klan start the fire and then try and lynch their neighbor, the police accused John Wilson of setting the fire himself and killing his own family, Not long after this tragedy, a vigilante appeared, wielding two hammers, wearing an executioner's hood, and waging war against the Ku Klux Klan. In the middle of this war, the vigilante was murdered. No one was ever arrested, and the police tried to bury the incident. However, not long after, reporters broke the story behind the deaths and cover-up, causing a national scandal and marking yet another stop in the Civil Rights Movement. John Wilson was compared to the legendary John Henry and thus had a name John Henry Irons shared. That day, Irons was approached by a mysterious elderly man and given one of John Wilson's hammers so that he might find the last of Wilson's killers, which he did. John Henry Irons went missing himself a week later. Although several civil rights groups joined the search for the young man, he was never found, Heartbroken, the Irons family moved to Metropolis. John Henry Irons's older brother was Butter Irons, the grandfather of John Henry Irons II, aka the hero Steel, who was named after his missing great-uncle.

John Henry Jr wields one of the hammers forged by John Henry. The hammer gave John Henry Jr. great strength, was seemingly impervious, and could create intense shock waves when striking the ground. The mysterious elderly man who gave John Henry Jr. the hammer urged him to seek out the other, believing there to be even greater power when both of John Henry's hammers were wielded together. The other hammer was never found.

New Golden Age #1 by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway and Diego Olortegui is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 8th of November.

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janin with Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

