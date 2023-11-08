Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Trinity Of evil, Zur-En-Arrh

DC Comics to Launch a New Trinity Of Evil in 2024- But Who Are They?

Earlier today, Popverse went briefly live with news about something called Trinity Of Evil from DC Comics before someone realised.

Article Summary DC Comics teases a new "Trinity Of Evil" set to launch in late 2024, creating a buzz.

Leaked details cause confusion; official announcements from media partners conflict.

Batman's storylines in 2024 include battling the sinister Batman of Zur En Arrh.

Superman faces the debut of Brainiac Queen in a six-part "House of Brainiac" series.

DC Comics calls news websites they work with to make announcements, their "media partners". What gets announced and when is carefully embargoed, monitored and measured. Every now and then Bleeding Cool reports something first outside of that arranged PR window, and then everything goes out of the window. One leaked company memo once described this as a headless chicken moment. Well, there might have been decapitated poultry running around Burbank, clucking about and spreading both feathers and blood over the marble surfaces.

Earlier today, as Reed Expo's own website Popverse was doing the prescribed business with DC Comics with the news about Suicide Squad Dream Team launching in March 2024, it looks like they went briefly live with news about something else called Trinity Of Evil before someone realised that this wasn't meant to be out yet, and so everything got pulled, from the website through social media. And it was so quick, I don't think any archives got a glimpse of it. Aside from this…

While CBR has just run a piece headlined "Dawn of DC Reveals More Information About its "Trinity of Evil"" and that "The Trinity of Evil's reign of terror takes over the Dawn of DC initiative this December" but the article doesn't mention any of that, just a run through some of the Beast World stuff, with Amanda Waller popping up in Action Comics – the same comic that will be kicking off the Suicide Squad Dream Team series, a story that Popverse actually did run earlier.

Is something up with DC Comics' media partners tonight? Will one of them just say what this Trinity Of Evil, actually is? And is one of them Zur-en-Arrh? Or ar the three members of the Trinity Of Evil their own thing? Honestly. whatever it it, Bleeding Cool will run an update later. I am sure it will be good…

CBR does give something about the upcoming Batman and Superman storylines though, so there's that. Just not the one they thought they promised…

Bruce Wayne's poorly thought out backup plan, the Batman of Zur En Arrh, continues his reign of terror in Batman #140. In the story "Mindbomb", Zur En Arrh finally reveals his sinister plan for his "pursuit" of justice. Not only will the Dark Knight have to deal with his evil counterpart but he will also face a "brutal" battle with his biggest foe, the Joker. And, in 2024's story arch "Dark Prisons" (Batman #145 – #148), Bruce will reluctantly reunite with someone from his past in order to even have a chance at defeating Zur En Arrh. The six-part story "House of Brainiac" takes place in both Superman and Action Comics where the Brainiac Queen will make her debut. The storyline not only pits the Man of Steel against Lobo, Brainiac and the Green Lanterns but also his very own family. DC Comics also has a special one-shot in store for fans featuring Superman and Brainiac.

