DC Comics To Print Monthly Solicitations Catalog, DC Connect, Again

Posted on
by

Last year, DC Comics, as part of a line-wide Warners employee downsizing, made many of their most senior staff redundant, some of whom had been with DC for decades, and instigated a number of production cutbacks. DC Comics also cancelled the print version of their DC Connect monthly catalogue for retailers and retailers. For a while, it was available as a digital download from the DC Comics website, and DC printed a poster order form that listed the titles if not the solicitation details. Then they stopped that as well, and went digital-only, listed on their website and that of new distributor, Lunar Distribution.

DC Comics To Print Monthly Solicitations Catalog, DC Connect, Again
DC Comics Monthly Solicitations Catalog, DC Connect

Bleeding Cool understands from sources that DC Comics has seen an order and sales drop off as a result of this change, especially with launch titles not being prominent in the minds of consumers. The recent launch of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point being severely underordered by retailers who were unable to ascertain potential reader interest in the comic seems to have brought this issue to the fore.

As a result, Bleeding Cool has learned from other sources that the DC Connect catalogue will return as a print publication in July for comic books shipping in September, as DC Connect #14, a full print catalogue as well as the digital version, provided free to retailers, though they can order additional copies.

 

 

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.