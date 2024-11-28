Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: late, Nice House By The Sea

DC LATE: Batman Off World, Nice House By The Sea & Little Batman

DC LATE: Batman Off World, #6 Nice House By The Sea #5 and Little Batman: Month One #3 all slip down the schedules...

Three DC Comics titles continue to slip down the schedules. Hey, at least they admit to it. Batman: Off-World #6 has a new on-sale date of the 22nd of January 2025, after being originally solicited for the 27th of August 2024. More off-schedule than off-world. The Nice House by the Sea #5's new on-sale date is January 15, 2025, instead of November 27, 2024. Was flooding to blame? And Little Batman: Month One #3 has a new on-sale date, also of the 15th of January 2025, originally scheduled a couple of weeks earlier for the 1st of January. Maybe change the title from Month One to Six Weeks Later?

BATMAN OFF-WORLD #6 (OF 6) CVR A DOUG MAHNKE & JAIME MENDOZA (RES)

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Doug Mahnke, Jaime Mendoza

Batman is ready to return to Gotham City to apply all that he's learned from his unbelievable adventure in the farthest reaches of the cosmos–but unfortunately, the Blakksun Twins still have one last lesson for him…a lesson in exploring the final frontiers of pain! It's the brutal, surprising finale to Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke's Batman epic! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #5 (OF 12) CVR A ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

The overseer of the House by the Sea, the enigmatic Max, wants to meet with Walter so she can understand just what he's been up to at the House on the Lake. One small problem with that: Walter's dead, and the residents of the Lake House killed him… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/15/2025

LITTLE BATMAN MONTH ONE #3 (OF 4)

(W) Morgan Evans (A) Jon Mikel (CA) Patrick Ballesteros

IT'S LITTLE BATMAN VS. THE JOKER! What happens when a kid, who is also a secret superhero, sneaks off to save his dad, who is also a secret superhero? Mayhem, of course! Alfred and the babysitter split up to search high and low for Little Batman…but little do they know, he's off hunting for clues from the last person they'd expect: The Joker. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/15/2025

