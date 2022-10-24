DC vs. Vampires #10 Preview: Welcome to Gotham

Damian Wayne helps the heroes sneak into Gotham in this preview of DC Vs. Vampires #10… with a little help from Batwoman.

DC VS. VAMPIRES #10

DC Comics

0822DC142

0822DC143 – DC vs. Vampires #10 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, James Tynion IV (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Guillem March

The war for Earth takes a decisive turn as the heroes prepare to strike back! Can Supergirl and her team in Australia escape to space? Will the Birds of Prey's infiltration of Gotham City go unnoticed by the Vampire King? Can Green Arrow save the human cattle from the Blood Farm? The shocking answers await!

In Shops: 10/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

