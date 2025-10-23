Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, KO

DC's K.O.: Green Lantern Galactic Slam Brings Back Omega-Bam-Man

Article Summary DC's K.O.: Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1 reinvents the ring with a cosmic wrestling crossover event.

Kyle Rayner is thrust into an intergalactic wrestling federation, raising the stakes for the Lantern Corps.

Omega-Bam-Man returns, as Jeremy Adams expands on the W.A.M. lore from The Flash series.

The one-shot combines superhero action with professional wrestling drama for a slamtastic adventure.

DC Comics seems to be taking an entirely unhealthy obsession with wrestling right now, presumably in a bid to bring Bleeding Cool's Jude Terror back on side. And in January, that means another wrestling-themed tie-in with the tournament crossover that is DC's K.O. And DC's K.O.: Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1 by Jeremy Adams and Cian Tormey.

DC K.O.: Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Cian Tormey, Guillem March, Ethan Young, Taurin Clarke, and Juan Ferreyra,

As the K.O. tournament rages on Earth, The cosmos holds its collective breath as the heroes of our planet fight for the survival of the very universe. But the cavalry is on the horizon! Kyle Rayner, in a bid to provide cover for his fellow Green Lanterns, has found himself pummeled across the galaxy and into the ring of… a wrestling federation?! Oh no…oh dear heavens no… is Omega-Bam-Man about to enter the DC K.O. fray?!

Jeremy Adams says "One of the greatest joys about being a writer for DC is being able to add a few toys to the toybox. After introducing W.A.M. (Wrestlers across the Multiverse) and Omega-Bam-Man in the pages of The Flash [In issue #787, comic lover]…"

… he's right he did. "I've begged to return to the world of atomic elbows, comet slams, and nuclear knuckles until the powers that be relented, giving us this fun, action-packed, one-shot that includes Kyle Rayner and the epic origin of Omega-Bam-Man! In my eyes, professional wrestling has always been a live-action superhero world, complete with villains, soap operas, insane powers, and the like. Integrating that into the DC continuity has been an absolute slamtastic funfest. So, listen up Bro bros! It's time to pick up this one-shot and show the world how much the greatest wrestler across the multiverse, Omega-Bam-Man, means!"

DC's K.O. Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1 is published on the 21st of January, 2026.

