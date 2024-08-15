Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: blackbox, terrificon

Deadly Trails & Devil's Dominion in Blackbox November 2024 Solicits

Deadly Trails and Devil's Dominion in Blackbox Comics' November 2024 Solicits, ahead of this weekend's Terrificon

Article Summary BlackBox Comics to attend Terrificon and release Deadly Trails #1 early with a limited 50-copy edition.

Devil’s Dominion Volume 2 continues with issues 6 & 7, expanding Devlynn St. Paul's demonic saga.

Deadly Trails #4 pits Clay and Roy against a hallucinogenic Hydra flower in a fight for survival.

Exciting reissues of popular BlackBox titles will be available, including Bio Mechs and Dream Master.

First out of the blocks for November 2024 solicits and solicitations is BlackBox Comics, who are also attending Terrificon at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut this weekend, where they will launch Deadly Trails #1 two weeks early with a 50 copies-limited edition.

Devil's Dominion #7 (Volume 2 issue #2)

Writer – Brian Hawkins

Art/Cover – Umberto Giampa

Synopsis – Years ago, Devlynn St. Paul sold her soul to the Devil, to stop the horror being done to her by her brother. But Devlynn reneged on the deal, and now uses her demonic powers to hunt others who are possessed by demons and have lost control of their lives.

In this issue, Devylnn's hunt for the fourth and final horseman – the Anti-Christ – hits a snag after she finds out he is well protected.

Devil's Dominion #6 (Volume 2 issue #1)

Writer – Brian Hawkins

Art – Umberto Giampa

Cover – Tiago da Silva

Limited edition variant with a brand new cover by fan-favorite artist Tiago da Silva.

Deadly Trails #4

Writer – Carmen Guasco

Art/Cover – Rodrigo Rocha

Synopsis – When a dark gloom overshadows the town of Bannack, even the clouds seem to be an omen of death. Recently deceased, but no longer among the departed, Clay is back and out for vengeance.

In this issue, Clay and Roy discover the Hydra – a huge flower that pours its psychotropic pollen into the area around it, used to digest their victims while they dream. Clay and Roy get caught up in its illusions while fighting to awaken.

OFFERED AGAIN.

Bio Mechs #1-5 (single issues)

Dream Master #1-5 (single issues)

I.T. The Secret World of Modern Banking #1-5 (single issues)

Militia #1-5 (single issues)

Psycho List TPB (graphic novel)

"We've been expanding our range slowly but surely over the last few years," says BLACKBOX COMICS publisher and creator, Dimitrios Zaharakis, "and we've now built a huge stable of titles and characters that are appearing each month. This new arc of Devil's Dominion will expand upon the foundations that we've laid, and I'm excited to see how fans react to that and our brand new Deadly Trails series."

