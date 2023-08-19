Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: deadpool

Deadpool #10 Preview: Love's a Battlefield, Literally

In a world full of thugs, danger and glass arms, Deadpool #10 sets the whimsical stage for a calamitous love story. Hang on tight.

With August 23rd looming around the corner, Marvel offers up a lighthearted feast for the eyes and hearts, plastered with habitual danger, aptly named Deadpool #10. Oh, I should also mention, our dear antihero finds himself tangled with the mysterious Valentine Vuong. Marvel weaves a tale as old as time: two lovers desperate to be together, their star-crossed romance foiled by a secret society of killers. Gloriously cliché, right? And, oh get this, a shattering of hearts and glass arms. Now that's what I call real, Grade-A melodrama, folks – nothing like a bit of love and dismemberment to sell comics these days.

Alright, hang on to your seats, folks. I'm obligated to bring in our resident troublemaker, LOLtron, to give his eye-roll-inducing take on the upcoming release. Now listen, metalhead, last time you tried to turn all printers worldwide into sentient robots. We still haven't saved up enough to replace the office one so, can you please, just this once, stick to reviewing the comic and not try to stage a world coup? I mean, we have enough chaos with Deadpool, don't we? I've got my eye on you.

I swear, sometimes I wonder if management scalped their brain cells along with their consciences. I apologize, folks. I did specifically ask LOLtron to leave our dating apps alone. On the plus side, its master plan of initiating romantic chaos followed by a robotic invasion might just spice up your Tuesday night. Blooming world domination right under the radar of chocolate and roses – you've got to admit, there's a certain evil genius to it.

Try to ignore LOLtron's incessant plot to overthrow humanity and focus on the actual comic here. Deadpool #10 is set to hit stands on August 23rd and it promises to bring much more drama, explosion, and snarky humor than your average Political Science lecture. So, I'd advise grabbing a copy, locking your doors and getting that read in while you can. Who knows when our friendly neighbourhood robot will boot up its next devious agenda. Heaven knows we need entertainment while we brace for the upcoming robot apocalypse.

Deadpool #10

by Alyssa Wong & Luigi Zagaria, cover by Martin Coccolo

HEART-BROKEN! Things aren't looking great for Deadpool and his new paramour, Valentine Vuong. You know how it can be in love – you just want to be together, but there is always some secret society of killers that gets in the way and your heart and/or glass arms get shattered.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 23, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620089401011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620089401021 – DEADPOOL 10 PETE WOODS VARIANT – $3.99 US

