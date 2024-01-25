Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, Deadweights, Solicits

Deadweights #1 Launches in Ahoy Comics' April 2024 Solicits

Ahoy Comics is launching Deadweights #1 from Tyrone Finch and Sebastián Píriz in their April 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Ahoy Comics reveals Deadweights #1 by Finch and Píriz in April 2024 solicitations.

Deadweights offers a twist with a buddy comedy about henchmen in a superhero world.

Project: Cryptid #8 explores mythical creatures in Florida and New Jersey.

The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers #2 continues the world-swapping superhero saga.

DEADWEIGHTS #1 MR

WRITER | TYRONE FINCH, ARTIST | SEBASTIÁN PIRIZ

COVER A | SEBASTIÁN PIRIZ COVER B | RICHARD PACE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99 IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024 FOC DATE | 3/10/2024

Is this another exciting new superhero universe? No—just a buddy comedy about two unlucky henchmen

trying to make their way in the world! DEADWEIGHTS takes a hard look at what happens after the fifight when

the villains are tired of being villains, and the heroes aren't as heroic as they want you to think. Written by

Tyrone Finch (Swine, Station 19) and gorgeously drawn by Sebastián Piriz (We Ride Titans). Featuring the fifirst

of six "mug shot" incentive covers by Richard Pace (Second Coming), which will form a linked image.



PROJECT: CRYPTID #8 MR

WRITER | MATT LIGETI, DERON BENNETT, ARTIST | STEVE YEOWELL, STEVE ELLIS

COVER | STEVE YEOWELL, STEVE ELLIS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99 IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024 FOC DATE | 3/24/2024

More mythical creatures of the modern world! Matt Ligeti (Comic Book Yeti) and Steve Yeowell take us to

Florida, where the sun is hot, the air is humid, and the people—well, they aren't always what they seem. Deron

Bennett and Steve Ellis travel to deep New Jersey, where we discover that someone has to be the Devil's

advocate. The Jersey Devil, that is!

THE WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS #2

WRITER | TOM PEYER, ARTIST | JAMAL IGLE, JUAN CASTRO

COVER A | JAMAL IGLE COVER B | STEVE PUGH

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99 IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024 FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

The world-swapping superhero saga continues! Somewhere in the megaverse, Lady Dragonflflyman and

Nightsting are held hostage aboard the mirror-ship! On Earth-Alpha: Dragonflfly and Dragonflflyman can't keep

out of each other's way! Is one planet too small for the both of them? Featuring a hilarious "Demon in a

Carton" incentive cover by Steve Pugh (Billionaire Island)!

