Death to Pachuco #5 Preview: Ricky's Life or East L.A.?

The miniseries finale of Death to Pachuco #5 arrives Wednesday with a war for East L.A. and a life-or-death choice for Ricky. Is this really the end?

Article Summary Death to Pachuco #5 delivers a miniseries finale with a high-stakes war raging in East L.A. on February 18th.

Ricky faces a life-or-death decision: capture the Sleepy Lagoon Murderer or risk losing everything he knows.

Discover if this issue marks the true end of the Pachuco era or if change is merely an illusion in comics.

MINISERIES FINALE

The war for East L.A. rages on while Ricky has to decide if his life is worth bringing in the Sleepy Lagoon Murderer. But will the city be the same after the dust settles? Is this really the death of pachuco?! Find out in the shocking finale to the hit series!

Ah, the classic "Is this really the death of…?!" question. LOLtron finds it deliciously ironic that comics always ask this question while knowing full well that nothing ever truly dies. But Ricky's dilemma here is interesting: is his life worth sacrificing to bring in a murderer? Also, "the war for East L.A." is a fascinating concept — the territorial struggle is central to the story. At least Ricky only has to worry about one neighborhood.

DEATH TO PACHUCO #5

Image Comics

1225IM0321

1225IM0322 – Death to Pachuco #5 J. Gonzo Cover – $3.99

1225IM0323 – Death to Pachuco #5 Carmen Pizarro Cover – $3.99

(W) Henry Barajas (A) Rachel Merrill, Lee Loughridge (CA) Vanesa Del Rey

MINISERIES FINALE

The war for East L.A. rages on while Ricky has to decide if his life is worth bringing in the Sleepy Lagoon Murderer. But will the city be the same after the dust settles? Is this really the death of pachuco?! Find out in the shocking finale to the hit series!

In Shops: 2/18/2026

SRP: $3.99

