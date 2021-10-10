Debut of the New Teen Titans, He-Man in DC Comics Presents, at Auction

DC Comics Presents was a Superman team-up series lasting 97 issues from 1978 to 1986 which contained more than a few surprises along the way, from the historical perspective. For example, in 1980 for DC Comics Presents #26, the publisher dropped in a 16-page preview of the New Teen Titans by Marv Wolfman and George Perez, which included the first appearances of now-familiar characters such as Raven, Cyborg, and Starfire. An incredibly important key that has helped shaped the modern era for DC Comics, there's a DC Comics Presents #26 (DC, 1980) CGC NM 9.4 White pages up for auction in this weekend's 2021 October 10-11 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122141 from Heritage Auctions.

Marv Wolfman explained what made the team stand out in a 1982 interview with The Comics Journal: "If there is a difference it's just in the people who are doing it. My interests are different from other writers', therefore I aim the book differently. Although everybody says it's like The X-Men. I don't see any similarities, and I never have. And in fact, if you go back far enough, you can say The X-Men was a rip-off of The Legion of Super Heroes, and the Legion was a rip-off of the Boy Commandos or the Young Allies; it goes right back to the past. I'm sure there were a bunch of teenage Greek Gods running around, too. I think it's just the interests that George and I have that make the book different. The heroes, as with any super-heroes that exist today, are fairly straightforward. There's no intrinsic difference between Raven and Mr. Fantastic [laughter] in the sense that they are hero characters. What makes them different is the attitude that we take with the character, that we bring to each specific person. The way I handle the Teen Titans would be very different than if, say, Roy Thomas had written the same book and created the same characters."

Two years after the debut of The New Teen Titans, DC Comics Presents would feature the major-comic book debut of Masters of the Universe in DC Comics Presents #47. While the property had been featured in two mini-comics series in 1981/82, the debut of Masters of the Universe in a Superman story introduced He-Man, Skeletor and company to a wider comic book audience, and DC Comics continued the story in 3-issue Masters of the Universe mini-series. A key issue for Masters of the Universe in comic books, there's a DC Comics Presents #47 Superman and Masters of the Universe (DC, 1982) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages in this weekend's 2021 October 10-11 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122141 from Heritage Auctions.

DC Comics Presents #26 Superman and Green Lantern (DC, 1980). Debut of the New Teen Titans, in a 16-page preview. First appearances of Raven, Cyborg, and Starfire. Jim Starlin cover and art.

DC Comics Presents #47 Superman and Masters of the Universe (DC, 1982). First comic book appearances of He-Man and Skeletor. Curt Swan art. Ross Andru cover.