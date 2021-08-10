Defacer Was Put In Suicide Squad For Drawing A D*** On Dick Grayson

Man, that's rough. Most people turn up in Belle Reve, the prison that hosts the Suicide Squad, after committing murder of one sort or another. But not, it seems, if you are the ex-girlfriend of Dick Grayson, Nightwing. In the Nightwing series a couple of years ago, writer Tim Seeley gave Dick a girlfriend, the graffiti artist and activist known as Defacer.

Shawn Tsang, who knew Nightwing and Dick were the same, and who chose not to broadcast that via her graffiti. Not even when it started to go sour with them, and Dick became a right Arse. Something which he is famous for of course.

Which was enough for Defacer to kick his envied-but-sorry arse to the kerb.

But in this week's Suicide Squad Free Comic Book Day title, we see that despite being broken up, Defacer still wanted her ex to call every now and then. And decided to take the matter into her own hands.

Graffitiing genitalia onto the statue of her ex. Some dick-on-Dick action. Of course, amusing as it is, defacing statues of any kind is clearly a hot-topic issue in the United States Of America. And this particular Dick pic is enough to send her to jail.

Not only that but Belle Reve. Not only that but with the rest of the Task Force X recruits for The Suicide Squad. For which she is recruited with the kind of threat the others didn't get.

Suicide Squad Free Comic Book Day is available in comic shops on Free Comic Book Day, the 14th of August, in participating comic book shops. Or on digital, now…

Suicide Squad Special Edition (Free Comic Book Day ) #1: 2021

Get ready for The Suicide Squad written and directed by James Gunn, which releases in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, with this incredible special edition that features the world's deadliest villains. Discover more about the breakout character from Task Force X in an original SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK story written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Scott Kolins. This issue also includes a preview of the sensational Suicide Squad: Get Joker! limited series by Brian Azzarello and Alex Maleev. An incarcerated and angry Red Hood receives a chance at freedom from Amanda Waller. All the former Boy Wonder needs to do to gain his release is lead the Suicide Squad on a mission to terminate The Joker. Paired up with Harley Quinn and Gotham City killers, such as Firefly and Killer Croc, he doesn't care if any of them come back alive, as long as The Joker dies!