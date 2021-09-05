Defenders #2 Preview: Mommy Issues for Galactus

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Hulk, Iron Man… the list goes on and on. Many heroes also suffer from mommy issues. Look, it's not a lifetime of stability and positive adjustment that leads one to put on a spandex costume and beat the crap out of mentally ill criminals. But what kind of mommy issues would cause someone to become a devourer of planets? That's a question we may see answered in this preview of Defender #2, a story titled "The Mother of Galactus." Check out a preview below.

DEFENDERS #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210620

JUL210621 – DEFENDERS #2 (OF 5) QUINONES VAR – $3.99

JUL210622 – DEFENDERS #2 (OF 5) RODRIGUEZ TEASER VAR – $3.99

(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Javier Rodriguez

THE MOTHER OF GALACTUS?

The Defenders find themselves in the birthplace of Galactus – but the Devourer is not the man they remember. Meet Taaia, Omnimax and more as Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez expand the cosmos – and put Doctor Strange's makeshift magical team in extreme jeopardy! Rated T+

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99