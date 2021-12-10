Demon Days: Rising Storm #1 Preview: A Penultimate Preview

Welcome, dear readers, to Friday Night Previews, North Korea's favorite weekly comic book preview column. In Friday Night Previews, we take all of the Marvel and DC previews coming out next week, lovingly construct articles out of them using state-of-the-art computer algorithms, and then add our secret ingredient: clickbait headlines and SEO-rich keyword text. The result: perfection, if by perfection, you understand it to mean a lower article quota for your pal Jude Terror and a sneak peek at next week's comics for you. We win. You win. We only really care that we win, but the other is a nice bonus for you. You're welcome. In this preview of the second-to-last issue of the Demon Days saga, Mariko meets a pair of thunder gods. Check out the preview below.

Demon Days: Rising Storm #1

by Peach Momoko & Peach Momoko, cover by Peach Momoko

THERE'S NO CALM BEFORE THIS STORM! Mariko Yashida's journey through the mysterious forest of Kirisaki Mountain has brought her face-to-face with strange and terrible creatures. But she's about to be tested like never before when she crosses paths with literal gods! You won't want to miss this electrifying showdown in part FOUR of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS SAGA by STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO!

